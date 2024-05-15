iQor Welcomes Art DiBari as Chief Administrative Officer

DiBari to Drive Speed and Efficiency Through Performance Excellence

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPO—iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, announced today the appointment of Art DiBari as chief administrative officer (CAO). As a member of the executive team, DiBari will report to iQor President and CEO Chris Crowley.

iQor continues to invest in operational excellence to meet increased demand and expand its global partnerships. This newly created position is designed to maximize company performance, improving the speed and efficiency of iQor’s go-to-market strategy for the future of CX. The CAO will oversee the administrative functions of iQor’s global footprint, ensuring efficient corporate operations across all departments and geographies. DiBari will focus on implementing policies to streamline processes, support strategic initiatives, and enhance performance. As part of iQor’s unified approach to excellence, the CAO will collaborate with other executives to drive growth, maintain alignment with company goals, and accelerate the company’s business operations.





“Art brings a wealth of industry experience and a proven track record of process excellence within growth-oriented organizations. I am excited to have him join our executive team as we continue to invest in client relationships, accelerate new customer growth, and expand our global presence. His leadership will be instrumental in enhancing our performance and achieving our strategic growth objectives,” said Crowley. “We are thrilled to welcome Art to iQor as we continue to innovate and deliver exceptional customer experiences.”

An industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience, DiBari most recently served as principal of AltCX providing strategic services to BPOs, private equity organizations, and corporations. Previously, he served as executive vice president and COO at Alorica, responsible for the overall operational and financial performance of 140 operating centers. Prior to that he was senior vice president and COO at APAC Customer Services and held various leadership positions at ACS and Aegis. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from James Madison University.

“I’m thrilled to join iQor at such a pivotal time in the company’s journey. I look forward to working with the talented team to drive process optimization, speed to efficiency, and global consistency and contribute to iQor’s ongoing success. Together, we will focus on optimizing our global operations to serve our clients and employees,” said DiBari.

DiBari joins an executive team focused on creating irresistible employee experiences across a global footprint while delivering excellent CX through a workforce committed to performance excellence. This includes harnessing iQor’s Symphony [AI]TM ecosystem which is redefining the employee lifecycle by seamlessly blending automation and human capabilities within a value-driven culture. iQor’s recognitions for rewarding workplace experiences most recently include Great Place to Work® CertificationsTM in Colombia and the Philippines for 2024.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 40,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology and AI-driven innovations that can scale teams anywhere, our custom BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to deliver optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. We serve as a trusted partner to clients across industries, providing strategic thought leadership, competitive pricing, performance excellence, attractive geos, and talented teams to meet demand and deliver the best value in the industry. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

