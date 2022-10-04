iQor President and CEO Announces Retirement in 2023

Gary Praznik Set to Retire After 23 Years of Dedicated Service to iQor

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, announced today the upcoming retirement of iQor President and CEO Gary Praznik. Praznik will retire in 2023 after 23 years of outstanding service to iQor.

Praznik has held several executive positions during his tenure at iQor, most recently serving as president and CEO since August 2018. In this role, he has skillfully managed the company through some unique challenges and successfully reshaped the company, leading to the success it is now experiencing. His strategic leadership and dedication to iQor’s employees and partners has not only driven new innovation but the company is on pace to achieve the fourth consecutive quarter of YOY revenue and margin growth with YTD revenue close to double digit growth and corresponding margin growth in the high teens. This success has the company poised to be a strong CX platform for the future.

“ My journey with iQor has been a rewarding one of opportunity and growth over the past 23 years. Together with amazing people and the incredible leadership team I have worked with each and every day, we have elevated iQor to a place we can all be proud of. This has been possible because of our amazing employees committed to our iQorian Values and the strong relationships we have built with our partners. I look forward to the future for iQor, welcoming a new era of growth and innovation as we remain committed to providing the best employee and customer experiences,” said iQor President and CEO Gary Praznik.

Praznik will work closely with iQor’s board of directors to find the next CEO and ensure a smooth transition. The next CEO will be tasked with taking iQor’s employee and customer service experience to the next level.

“ On behalf of the board of directors, the senior leadership team, and iQor’s 35,000+ employees, I would like to thank Gary for his many years of leadership and service to iQor’s employees and partners. He has led the company to the successful position it is in today and continues to advocate for the company’s global employees and partners. The board is looking to identify a leader with the same passion, expertise, and loyalty to continue building on what Gary created and further iQor’s position in the marketplace. We are sincerely grateful to Gary for his dedication to iQor and we wish him all the best in this next chapter of his life,” said iQor’s Board Chairman, Christopher Carrington.

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 35,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

