iQor Earns Best Contact Center Partner of the Year for Fourth Consecutive Year

Leading Home Warranty Company Awards iQor the Top Honor for BPOs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPO–A top-ranked U.S. home warranty company recognized iQor with its Best Center 2022 Award for outstanding customer service for the fourth year running. The award was presented on January 25, 2023, at the home warranty company’s Fourth Annual Global Summit for its business process outsourcing (BPO) partners.

The Best Center Award 2022 was presented to the iQor team in Dasmariñas, Cavite. The first-place honor has been presented to iQor call center locations since the award’s inception in 2019 (Clark, Philippines in 2019; Trinidad and Tobago in 2020; and Fairview, Philippines in 2022).

iQor’s winning team of digitally-enabled customer experience experts is comprised of work-at-home and work-in-office employees who provide inbound and outbound customer care and warranty renewals. The team maintains performance excellence through strong leadership, coaching, and development within a value-driven culture.

“In partnership with our client, iQor’s CX team delivers performance excellence rooted in our value-driven culture. We ensure program success through ongoing communication, proactive recommendations, engaged leaders, and the optimal mix of CX automation and people to advance agent performance,” said iQor Senior Vice President of Operations Tone Holmen.

Out of the four global BPOs that partner with the home warranty company, iQor teams received the top three recognitions. Second place went to the iQor customer care team in Trinidad and third place went to the iQor team in Fairview, Philippines.

iQor is Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the Philippines for 2023. The certification recognizes iQor for consistently delivering excellent employee experiences and demonstrating best-in-class people practices. iQor has 17 contact centers in the Philippines archipelago in Cavite, Davao, Iloilo, Laguna, Negros Occidental, Pampanga, and Quezon City. Visit apply.iqor.com to join iQor and enjoy rewarding experiences within flexible work environments.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 40,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

Contacts

Robert Constantine



SVP Marketing and Communications



robert.constantine@iqor.com