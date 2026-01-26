IQM Quantum Computers Appoints Jan Goetz as Sole CEO to Lead Next Phase of Global Growth

Jan Goetz becomes sole CEO, while Søren Hein is appointed Chief Operating Officer and Deputy CEO.

Former Co-CEO Mikko Välimäki transitions out of his commercial role and remains as an advisor until 31 March 2026.

This new leadership structure is designed to strengthen IQM's global strategic direction, planning and execution.

ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQM Quantum Computers, a global leader in full-stack superconducting quantum computers, today announced a transition from its Co-CEO structure to a single Chief Executive Officer model.

Co-founder and current Co-CEO Dr Jan Goetz becomes sole CEO effective since January 1st, following a resolution passed by the IQM board. In addition, Dr Søren Hein has been appointed Chief Operating Officer and Deputy CEO.

As part of the transition, Mikko Välimäki steps down from his commercial role following a successful tenure as Co-CEO. He will continue to support the company as an advisor until 31 March 2026 to ensure continuity and a smooth transition.

“Our dual CEO approach has served IQM well over the past two years, and I want to thank Mikko Välimäki for his significant contributions,” said Dr. Sierk Poetting, Chairman of IQM’s Board of Directors. “Moving to a single-CEO structure reflects the maturity of the organisation and positions IQM to deliver the next phase of sustainable global expansion and long-term growth.”

Since its founding in 2018, IQM has grown into a major global quantum computing brand. Over the past year, IQM sold and shipped more on-premises quantum computers than any of its competitors and completed the largest Series B funding round in quantum outside the US.

The new leadership structure supports IQM’s continued focus on scaling quantum computers for industrial and commercial use. “I am delighted to welcome Søren to his new role. We will continue to expand and strengthen our leadership team to prepare for the next phase of strong growth, in line with our technology roadmap and long-term vision,” said Goetz.

He added: “IQM is well positioned to meet the evolving needs of AI-driven organisations and high-performance computing centres. This new structure will help us accelerate progress towards fault-tolerant quantum computing and deliver greater value to our customers and partners.”

Commenting on his appointment, Søren Hein said: “IQM has built an incredible team and culture of innovation. As we scale globally, I look forward to strengthening our operations, accelerating quantum adoption, and supporting long-term commercial success.”

About Jan Goetz:

In 2018, Goetz spun out IQM from Aalto University and VTT Technical Research Center of Finland together with his co-Founders and raised over $600M of capital for the company since then.

He was on the Board of the European Innovation Council EIC where he now serves as an EIC ambassador, and he holds a Board seat in the European Quantum Industry Consortium QuIC. He is also and member of the German Federal Economic Senate, an EIC Scaling Club Council member, member of the Hall of Future, as well as a Digital Leader and Global Innovator at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

In 2024, WirtschaftsWoche Magazin selected him as one of 30 executives to shape Germany, in 2023, he was selected as Founder of the Year by Handelsblatt. In 2020, Capital magazine selected him as one of 40 under 40 in Germany and he received an entrepreneurship award from the KAUTE Foundation.

Goetz did his doctorate on superconducting quantum circuits at TU Munich and worked as a Marie-Curie Fellow in Helsinki at Aalto University, where he holds the title of docent.

About Søren Hein:

Søren brings over 30 years of experience as a technology executive and investor across Europe and North America. He previously led Deeptech investments at MIG Capital, which also led IQM’s seed round in 2019. In addition, Hein has co-founded and run a startup in electric motors and served as Chief Technology Officer of the Wireless Systems business unit at Infineon. He holds a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from UC Berkeley and an MBA from INSEAD.

About IQM Quantum Computers:

IQM is a global leader in superconducting quantum computers. IQM provides both on-premises full-stack quantum computers and a cloud platform to access its computers. IQM customers include the leading high-performance computing centers, research labs, universities, and enterprises that have full access to IQM's software and hardware. IQM has over 300 employees with headquarters in Finland and a global presence in France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Spain, Singapore, South Korea, and the United States.

