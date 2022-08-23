IQ Fiber Activates 100% Fiber-Optic Network

Jacksonville’s only local residential fiber internet provider lights network less than a year from company launch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IQ Fiber, Northeast Florida’s only local residential fiber-optic internet service provider, has activated the first portion of its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network in Jacksonville. The private infrastructure deployment launched earlier this year and is now serving its first customers. This network activation is the first of many, with construction also underway in San Marco and Atlantic Beach.

IQ Fiber celebrated the lighting of the network with a cavalcade and community event in San Jose Forest. IQ Fiber has delivered the first-ever locally based high-speed internet service to the Jacksonville area. Customers now have access to a 100% fiber-optic 10-gig capable network that is far superior to telephone or cable-based internet.

“Jacksonville residents deserve a better choice for broadband internet service,” said Ted Schremp, CEO of IQ Fiber. “We are proud to deliver on our promise of a 100% fiber-optic network with a streamlined customer experience. Our first customers are enjoying the highest speeds available in this market on a network that is purpose-built for the modern internet.”

IQ Fiber’s network is capable of symmetrical speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second. The network consists of underground conduit and fiber-optic cables extending from the core internet backbone directly into individual homes, allowing for the fastest internet speeds available while supporting the explosive growth in internet usage and demand.

With average broadband usage increasing over 25% per year in the U.S., demand has increased for symmetrical speeds, reduced lag time and massive network capacity only fiber offers. IQ Fiber offers simple month-to-month rates with no hidden fees, surcharges or surprise price increases. IQ Fiber’s three service plans deliver symmetrical internet speeds between 250 and 1,000 Mbps, and whole-home Wi-Fi service with a simple app to manage connections and settings.

IQ Fiber, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida and is bringing high-speed, state-of-the-art 100% fiber-optic internet to areas of Northeast Florida that do not currently have access to modern, symmetrical broadband services. The first phase of the network will deliver fiber-optic internet to 60,000 homes across Northeast Florida. IQ Fiber is privately funded and launched in August 2021.

About IQ Fiber

IQ Fiber is Northeast Florida’s only local fiber-optic internet service provider. Headquartered in Jacksonville, IQ Fiber is transforming the residential broadband market by offering a 100% fiber-optic network with a stress-free guarantee: no contracts, hidden fees, or data caps. Its network is supported by live, local customer service. IQ Fiber is backed by strong capital funding partners focused on rapidly expanding its residential fiber network across Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns Counties. For more information, visit www.iqfiber.com.

