IPValue Affiliate Licenses Sandisk to Patent Portfolio Acquired from Cypress Semiconductor

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IPValue Management, Inc. (“IPValue”) today announced that it has granted Sandisk Corporation (“Sandisk”) a worldwide, nonexclusive patent license to a patent portfolio held by IPValue’s affiliate Longitude Flash Memory Solutions, Ltd. (“LFMS”) that originated from Cypress Semiconductor. IPValue and its affiliates concurrently granted licenses to other of its portfolios, and those agreements resolved all outstanding patent disputes between the parties.

“We are pleased to have had productive negotiations with Sandisk, leading to a suitable and amicable resolution,” said Amit Garg, Vice President of IPValue and general manager of the LFMS program. “We remain committed to our mission of promoting innovation by generating fair value from the patent portfolios of the world’s top innovators, allowing prominent product companies like Sandisk to operate freely under license. Licensees who have worked with IPValue know that we are fact-based and fair, and we have the flexibility to meet their needs.”

About IPValue

IPValue’s mission is to fuel innovation by working with leading technology enterprises to unlock value from their intellectual property portfolios. Since inception in 2001, IPValue has generated billions of dollars from patent licenses for its enterprise partners, while promoting freedom to operate. IPValue currently owns and manages the commercialization of over 12,000 patents. For more information, visit www.IPValue.com.

bd@ipvalue.com