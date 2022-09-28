iPower LLC Achieves C3PAO Authorization from The Cyber AB to Conduct CMMC L2 Assessments for the 300,000+ DIB Companies

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#C3PAO–iPower is pleased to announce that it joins a small group of forward-thinking companies as an Authorized CMMC Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO). As a C3PAO, we are among the first assessed by the Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC) against the CMMC to demonstrate a Level 2 security posture. iPower is now qualified to conduct CMMC assessments and deliver results for companies supporting the DoD who wish to pursue certification. You can find our listing on The Cyber AB CMMC Marketplace.

Assessments are necessary to achieve CMMC certification for most of the 300,000+ companies conducting business with the Department of Defense. While not every Defense Industrial Base (DIB) company will be subject to a CMMC mandate, most eventually will. Early adopters are already participating in voluntary CMMC assessments conducted jointly by a C3PAO and the DIBCAC as they await the final rule from the DoD. If you are interested in joining this elite group, please contact us through the CMMC Marketplace.

The CMMC program exists to enhance the protection of the DoD DIB and its supply chain against the rising threat of cyber-attacks and to safeguard sensitive data shared by the DoD with industry. iPower CEO Deborah Hunt expressed the importance of this effort, “our nation continues to face increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity attacks that threaten our government, our businesses and our people’s security and privacy. The dependency on our digital infrastructure makes all elements of our society vulnerable to these malicious attacks. iPower is proud to be a member of the CMMC ecosystem working together with the DoD to improve the DIB’s cybersecurity capabilities.”

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, iPower is one of the few companies qualified to certify clients in fortifying their security posture in compliance with the CMMC. iPower, a Cyber AB Authorized C3PAO and ISACA CMMI Institute Partner, is rated at CMMI V2.0 Maturity Level 3 for Services and is ISO 9001:2015 certified. As an industry leader with unrivaled capabilities in quality performance management, iPower earns the trust of its clients by delivering relevant, flexible business solutions that are based upon government and industry best practices, standards, and operational excellence. For more information visit https://ipowerllc.com/ or the CMMC Marketplace.

