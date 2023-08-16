IPG Mediabrands Becomes the First Media Holding Company to Achieve Global TAG Platinum Status for High Brand Safety, Fraud and Malware Best Standards

Reprise, Kinesso and Matterkind Join Initiative, MAGNA and UM in Achieving Individual TAG Platinum Status, Furthering Network-Wide Commitment to Promoting Brand Safety and Combating Malware and Fraud

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As marketers, agencies and platforms strive to provide safer online environments, IPG Mediabrands, the media holding company within the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG), announced today that it achieved TAG Platinum status globally from TAG (the Trustworthy Accountability Group) , the leading global initiative fighting criminal activity and increasing trust in the digital advertising industry. Additionally, three IPG Mediabrands companies have achieved TAG Platinum accreditation, which certifies entities that have set industry best practices around brand safety, fraud reduction, and malware prevention.





Reprise, Kinesso and Matterkind, IPG Mediabrands performance and technology units, join media agencies UM and Initiative and intelligence arm MAGNA which received TAG’s global certification earlier this year.

TAG Platinum status signifies that a company has achieved the TAG Certified Against Fraud, Certified Against Malware, and Brand Safety Certified Seals by setting robust standards in each of those areas to protect their clients and partners against those threats.

“TAG Platinum status is the highest honor that TAG awards to companies for demonstrating their commitment to protecting the digital advertising supply chain against its most significant threats,” said Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG. “We commend IPG Mediabrands and its multiple companies for achieving TAG Platinum status and demonstrating their leadership in fighting fraud, combating malware, and creating safer environments for advertisers and audiences.”

These TAG certifications were awarded as IPG Mediabrands continues to further its commitment to brand safety, inclusivity, sustainability and data ethics, components that are core to the network’s DNA and come to life through initiatives like its industry-leading Media Responsibility Index (MRI). Now in its fourth iteration, the expansive and research-driven MRI has evolved from a set of media responsibility principles to a research assessment, and now an actionable toolset for brands and planners to put responsibility at the heart of every investment decision. As it stands today, the MRI evaluates how 150+ global media partners, from social media platforms to CTV, are upholding responsible practices.

“IPG Mediabrands strives to be the source of Media for Good in our industry, which is more important than ever in today’s growing digital landscape,” said Chandon Jones, SVP, US Ad Operations at IPG Mediabrands. “Achieving TAG triple-certified status at agencies across the network is a testament to the dedication of our people and our commitment to create a better industry for all.”

About IPG Mediabrands

IPG Mediabrands is the media and marketing solutions division of Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). IPG Mediabrands manages over $47 billion in marketing investment globally on behalf of its clients across its full-service agency networks UM, Initiative and Mediahub and through its award-winning specialty business units Healix, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, Mediabrands Content Studio, Orion Holdings, Rapport, Reprise, and the IPG Media Lab. IPG Mediabrands clients include many of the world’s most recognizable and iconic brands from a broad portfolio of industry sectors including automotive, personal finance, consumer product goods (CPG), pharma, health and wellness, entertainment, financial services, energy, toys and gaming, direct to consumer and e-commerce, retail, hospitality, food and beverage, fashion and beauty. The company employs more than 18,000 diverse marketing communication professionals in more than 130 countries. Learn more at www.ipgmediabrands.com

Contacts

Press:



Isabelle Brenton



Isabelle.Brenton@mbww.com