IP Pathways and Sophisticated Systems Announce a Strategic Partnership to drive IT Solutions in the Midwest.

DES MOINES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IP Pathways, a leading technology solutions provider in the Midwest region, announces that it has partnered with Sophisticated Systems (SSI) headquartered in Columbus, OH. This merger will result in a value-enhanced business that will expand our core competencies and solutions.

“We are excited to partner with SSI and together we will be able to continue to put our customers first by offering a deeper solution set to more geographic regions than we have served in the past,” Joe Shields, President of IP Pathways. “Working closely with the team at SSI, we can better navigate business challenges and utilize the latest technologies to deliver a streamlined experience to all of our customers.”

Sophisticated Systems Inc. (SSI) has provided technology services and solutions to clients in Central Ohio and surrounding areas for over 30+ years. SSI was founded in 1990 by CEO Dwight Smith and has evolved through numerous technology transitions during its history. SSI continually strives to provide clients with information technology capabilities to enable competitive advantages by applying high value solutions and expertise.

“By partnering with IP Pathways through a shared vision of connecting businesses with the right technology tools and strategies we will be able to offer more assistance to our customers and help grow our offerings in the Columbus area, ” said Dwight Smith, President of SSI. “Our goal is to deliver measurable results to our clients, by improving efficiencies, enhancing quality and risk mitigation. These results for our clients will be even better met with our partnership with IP Pathways.”

Michael J. O’Hare of O’Hare Management, a premier M&A advisory firm operating in the low to mid-market, acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to SSI in the IP Pathways acquisition.

SSI over the next few months will fully integrate into IP Pathways including changing their name and branding to IP Pathways. This will allow further continuity and brand equity across the company.

With IP Pathways’ expansion, the company will continue providing IT solutions and services to mid-market businesses in the private and public sectors, healthcare, and education. IP Pathways will continue to offer state-of-the-art cloud and managed services to companies in the region, allowing Ohio businesses to strengthen their competitive edge and drive success.

About IP Pathways

Since 2007, IP Pathways has connected businesses with the right technology tools and strategies to solve complex business problems. Our team of experts understand the challenges of today’s IT landscape and specialize in providing tailored technology solutions that enable business speed and agility while helping our customers identify growth opportunities and drive digital transformation.

