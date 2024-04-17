IP Infusion Completes Certification for Ciena 400G ZR/ZR+ Optics for Converged IP/Optical White Box Solution

Customers can purchase directly from IP Infusion and receive 24/7 support for the entire white box solution through a single point of contact

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Ciena—IP Infusion, the market leader in carrier-grade networking software systems, recently completed testing and certification of Ciena’s WaveLogic™ 5 Nano (WL5n) interoperable 400ZR and 400G ZR+ pluggable transceivers with IP Infusion’s OcNOS® network operating system for white box hardware. Customers can now purchase Ciena’s 400G ZR/ZR+ pluggables directly from IP Infusion and receive 24/7 support for the entire white box solution through a single point of contact.





IP Infusion’s OcNOS is now qualified to run on customers’ open networking platform of choice:

Software: IP Infusion OcNOS

Hardware: White box routers based on Broadcom’s Qumran-2 and Jericho 2C+ based platforms

Optics: Ciena’s Wavelogic 5 Nano 400ZR and 400G ZR+ coherent pluggable transceivers

Together with OcNOS, Ciena’s 400G ZR/ZR+ coherent pluggables are supported across a range of white box hardware from Edgecore and UfiSpace, all available in a fully supported bundle by IP Infusion. Network operators can simplify network management and reduce costs and latency by replacing their transponders and moving the functionality into Ciena’s ZR+ transceivers. IP Infusion will continue the integration of Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Nano portfolio to support additional pluggable variants to extend the cost, power, and space efficiencies of this open, converged IP/Optical solution across more links in the network, including brownfield ROADM environments.

OcNOS software bundled with white box hardware and Ciena’s 400ZR/ZR+ pluggables brings value to the IP/Optical ecosystem through seamless interoperability with Open Line Systems (OLS). OcNOS provides the end-to-end open network operating system on a choice of white box hardware to support a wide range of networking applications. Ciena WL5n 100G-400G pluggables deliver industry-leading power efficiencies and optical performance for 400G metro DCI, converged IP/Optical deployments, edge network capacity upgrades, and optical network modernization.

“Ciena is the established leader in coherent optics and line systems,” said Joe Shapiro, Vice President, Product Line Management, Ciena. “This successful testing and certification with IP Infusion is another example of how Ciena is supporting the latest advances in open networking and helping give our customers the choice to mix and match solutions from multiple vendors.”

“For performance networking, IP Infusion and Ciena are class leaders,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “IP Infusion’s disaggregated strategy, together with Ciena’s leadership in optical technology, will enable our customers to scale their networks for the lowest CapEx and OpEx. We are offering the entire white box solution with 24/7 support through a single point of contact for additional peace of mind.”

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion manufactures open network software and solutions for carriers, service providers, and data centers. With hundreds of customers and thousands of deployments, IP Infusion is a market leader in Network Operating Systems. Our flagship software platform OcNOS® allows network operators to disaggregate their networks, streamline operations, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Network OEMs may also disaggregate network devices to expedite time to market, offer comprehensive services, and achieve carrier-grade robustness.

IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.IPInfusion.com.

IP Infusion and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is a registered trademark or trademark of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

