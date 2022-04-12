IP Infusion Announces Unprecedented First Quarter Customer and Partner Growth

Momentum outpacing 2021’s record-breaking success

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IP Infusion, a leading provider to disaggregate telecommunications networks for global providers, today announced strong momentum in 1Q 2022 as evidenced by customer and partner wins at a pace set to eclipse 2021’s record-setting growth. Heightened demand for its Provider Edge and Aggregation Router has yielded a 60 percent increase in new orders representing five times the revenue growth posted in 1Q 2021.

IP Infusion’s marquee network operating system platform, OcNOS®, now has 160 unique paying customers that enjoy flexibility, scalability, and service agility while reducing total cost of ownership. More than 20 new customers chose IP Infusion in 1Q 2022, a significant increase over the same period last year, while six new channel partnerships have been established to better serve telecom and mobile providers globally.

First quarter customer wins announced include Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT), Mobicom, uGrid and Kazakhtelecom. IP Infusion also launched in 1Q 2022 several new global business partnerships including Jabil, Distri X, Syncworks, Aircom, Netier, and SoftNet Solutions.

“It’s gratifying to leverage our momentum in 2021 into a powerful growth trajectory continuing in 2022, especially in the Provider Edge and Aggregation Router space,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “By delivering a carrier-grade, open disaggregated network operating system platform, IP Infusion enables network operators to break vendor lock-in and deploy best-in-class technologies that unleash unprecedented innovation.”

OcNOS is the industry’s first full-featured modular extensible network OS designed for white box open networking solutions offering advanced capabilities that include MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching), PTP (Precision Timing Protocol) timing and synchronization and open APIs/protocols for SDN (Software Defined Networking). OcNOS features hybrid, centralized or distributed network support; scalable, modular high-performance network; and a robust data plane built on merchant silicon.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion enables open network disaggregation for carriers, service providers and data center operators. We provide network OS solutions for today’s networks to allow network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion is a solution provider of the OcNOS® and ZebOS® network operating systems to our more than 300 customers and is an integrator and customer service provider for DANOS-Vyatta edition and Commercial SONiC Distribution. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com.

