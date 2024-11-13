IP Infusion Announces OcNOS® Data Center 400G Upgrade

Award-winning network operating system provides a 50% Total Cost Savings over 400G Solutions from legacy equipment vendors

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#autonomousnetworks—IP Infusion, a global software leader in open networking solutions, today announced significant features and upgrades to its OcNOS Data Center product for cloud service providers, telco clouds, and other advanced data center applications. These new features increase the value proposition of OcNOS, already the market leader in independent networking software platforms, and offer performance parity to systems costing twice as much, such as offerings from legacy equipment vendors.





The OcNOS Data Center networking software provides a feature-rich EVPN-VxLAN fabric solution that is deployment proven. Demand for higher bandwidth driven by data-heavy applications and increased backhaul traffic volumes for 5G and edge computing necessitates high-performance networking software, a market in which IP Infusion pioneered the first networking software product to be successfully commercialized in the late 1990s. Since then, the OcNOS networking operating system has become the most successful and popular independent networking software platform on the market today.

IP Infusion’s network automation, orchestration, and management integration support provides flexibility for data centers:

IP Maestro Element Management System to manage OcNOS devices via GUI-based point-and-click networking

IP Infusion OcNOS Ansible Collection for command-line automation integration

NETCONF programmable API with Yang data models

with Yang data models gNMI based streaming and subscription-based telemetry with Yang data models

IP Infusion Zabbix SNMP template enables discovery and monitoring of OcNOS devices

“For 25 years, we have been developing OcNOS to be a performance-first software product. IP Infusion’s reputation as the most popular independent networking platform across the globe is built on our field-tested domain expertise, which has been proven time and again in diverse use cases,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “Customers with 400G data center upgrades will benefit from OcNOS’ software performance and flexibility with total cost savings.”

IP Infusion provides world-class 24×7 tech support as well as comprehensive product documentation available online. For more information about OcNOS for 400G data center upgrades, including supported hardware platforms and 400G ZR/ZR+ optics, read our blog.

