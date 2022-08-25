IP Infusion Accelerates First Half 2022 Momentum with 200 OcNOS Network Operating System Customers

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#autonomousnetworks—IP Infusion, a leading provider of open network software solutions for wireline and mobile network operators, today announced continued strong demand for disaggregated network solutions in the first six months of 2022, with nearly 200 customers having selected OcNOS®, the industry’s leading open Network Operating System. During this period, IP Infusion added nearly 40 new customers and received 160 repeat orders from existing customers. Demand growth in Provider Edge and Aggregation Router use cases fueled this momentum, resulting in a 900% increase in OcNOS sales of these areas over the first half of 2021.

“While economic conditions remain challenging, IP Infusion’s market and product maturity continues to provide opportunities that drive growth,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “Our Provider Edge, Aggregation Router and Cell Site Router solutions have increased our global footprint through new and repeat customers looking for competitive market advantages through open networking for service expansion.”

Significant 2022 industry accolades thus far for IP Infusion include being designated a Leader, Outperformer and Platform Player in GigaOm’s 2022 Networking Operating System Radar Report, outperforming incumbents such as Cisco, Juniper and Nokia. In addition, the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) awarded OcNOS with its prestigious Validated Solution Gold Badge. IP Infusion also validated OcNOS for Open Fronthaul use cases with proven Timing and Synchronization capabilities, critical to the Fronthaul network, at the Spring 2022 O-RAN Global PlugFest.

In the first half of 2022, IP Infusion also launched new global business partnerships, including collaboration with Aircom International, Antriksh Technosys, ASBIS, AVISTA, dacoso GmbH, Distri X, DongFong Tech, GIOFAT, HFCL, Integra Gulf Company, Intracom Africa, Jabil, N-able, Netjer Networks, SoftNet Solutions, Softrim, Syncworks, Tradex, and UNIS Telecom.

IP Infusion’s customers, based all over the globe, include Afribone, Asia Pacific Telecom (APT), ASOM-Net, Ceragon Networks, JSC Kazakhtelecom, London Internet Exchange (LINX), Mobicom Corporation, Mundo Pacífico, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT Group), OpenX, SAKURA Internet Inc., SKY Brasil, uGrid Network Inc., and Virtual Technologies and Solutions (VTS).

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion is a leading provider of open network software and solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators with over 500 customers and thousands of deployments. Our solutions enable network operators to disaggregate their networks to accelerate innovation, streamline operations, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Network OEMs may also disaggregate network devices to expedite time to market, offer comprehensive services, and achieve carrier grade robustness.

IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.IPInfusion.com.

IP Infusion and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is a registered trademark or trademark of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

