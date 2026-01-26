IonQ to Acquire SkyWater Technology, Creating the Only Vertically Integrated Full-Stack Quantum Platform Company

Accelerates IonQ’s Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computing Roadmap through Embedded Access to a Trusted U.S. Foundry, Positioning IonQ as the Quantum Partner for the U.S. Government, Allies, and Partners

200,000 Qubit QPUs Enabling 8,000 Ultra-High Fidelity Logical Qubits Expected to Start Functional Testing in 2028; Accelerates 2,000,000 Qubit Chip by Up to a Year

Facilitates Secure End-to-End Design through Delivery of IonQ’s Platform of Next-Generation Quantum Computing, Quantum Networking, Quantum Security, and Quantum Sensing Technologies

SkyWater Will Continue to Serve Customers as a Pure-Play Semiconductor Foundry and Merchant Supplier

COLLEGE PARK, Md. & BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world’s leading quantum company, and SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the largest exclusively U.S.-based, pure-play semiconductor foundry, today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which IonQ will acquire SkyWater for $35.00 per share in a cash-and-stock transaction, subject to a collar, implying a total equity value of approximately $1.8 billion.

“This transformational acquisition enables IonQ to materially accelerate its quantum computing roadmap and secure its fully scalable supply chain domestically. With secure, U.S.-based design, packaging and chip fabrication – IonQ will benefit from vertical integration across our increasingly interlinked quantum computing, quantum networking, quantum security, and quantum sensing applications for land, sea, air, and space,” said Niccolo de Masi, IonQ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are confident that uniting our revolutionary quantum platform with SkyWater’s leading capabilities in parallel innovation, engineering, and manufacturing, will accelerate America’s ability to deploy quantum technology for mission critical applications. This historic transaction will significantly accelerate commercialization of our fully fault-tolerant quantum computers and benefit our nation’s broader quantum industry, enhancing our national security, economic strength, and technological superiority.”

Mr. de Masi continued, “SkyWater is an unrivaled technology innovation partner, and with IonQ’s existing quantum sensing and quantum networking capabilities it will become the preeminent quantum merchant supplier under the continued leadership of Thomas Sonderman. Together, we remain committed to redefining what is possible for business, government, and society in the quantum era while unlocking long‑term value for shareholders of both companies.”

“This combination marks a pivotal moment in SkyWater’s evolution,” said Thomas Sonderman, Chief Executive Officer of SkyWater Technology. “As the largest pure-play semiconductor foundry based in the U.S., SkyWater is already the partner of choice for advanced development and manufacturing services in both the public and private sectors as quantum computing and manufacturing increasingly align. Joining forces with IonQ will accelerate multiple engineering pathways for next-generation quantum chips, delivering speed, precision, and scale. Importantly, SkyWater remains fully committed to all of our semiconductor foundry customers and will continue as the quantum merchant supplier of choice with an even broader set of quantum sensing and quantum networking solutions for all of our customers and partners.”

The combination of IonQ and SkyWater will create the first of its kind, vertically integrated quantum platform company. In addition to strengthening IonQ’s position as a trusted ecosystem partner and merchant supplier in aerospace and defense, the combined company will be positioned to continue delivering innovative breakthroughs for customers across industries, including pharmaceuticals, finance, and cloud and enterprise computing, among others. IonQ’s proprietary technology and architecture, combined with SkyWater’s world-class onshore R&D and manufacturing capabilities and differentiated development services, will create a full quantum ecosystem.

Following the close of the transaction, SkyWater will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary under the SkyWater name serving a full range of customers. Mr. Sonderman will lead the subsidiary and report to Mr. de Masi, which will ensure the continued delivery of industry-leading Advanced Technology Services, Wafer Services, and Advanced Packaging Services as well as atomic clocks and quantum interconnects to all SkyWater customers.

Transaction Rationale

Accelerates Roadmap to Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computing: With SkyWater, IonQ strengthens its position as the only vertically integrated full-stack quantum platform company, with embedded access to a Trusted U.S. foundry. IonQ’s manufacturing timelines are expected to accelerate through reduced wafer iteration times and parallelizing wafer prototypes. As a result, the combined company is expected to pull forward functional testing of its 200,000 qubit QPUs in 2028 enabling over 8,000 ultra-high fidelity logical qubits. We believe that IonQ will be positioned as a core quantum computing, quantum networking, quantum security, and quantum sensing provider for the U.S. government, allies and partners. SkyWater will also help ensure accelerated innovation and high-quality manufacturability at scale and with industry-leading costs for IonQ’s technologies.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the agreement, SkyWater shareholders will receive $15.00 in cash and $20.00 in shares of IonQ common stock, subject to a collar, for each share of SkyWater common stock held at close of the transaction. The purchase price represents a 38.0% premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average price of SkyWater shares as of market close on January 23, 2026.

The stock component is subject to a collar under which SkyWater shareholders will receive IonQ stock valued at $20.00 per SkyWater share, based on the 20-day volume weighted average price of IonQ stock as of three business days before closing, unless such volume-weighted average is greater than $60.13 per share, in which case SkyWater shareholders will receive 0.3326 IonQ shares per SkyWater share, or less than $37.99 per share, in which case SkyWater shareholders will receive 0.5265 IonQ shares per SkyWater share.

SkyWater shareholders will own between 4.4% and 6.7% of the combined company under the collar. SkyWater will maintain its headquarters in Bloomington, Minnesota and its facilities in Minnesota, Florida, and Texas will serve as Regional Quantum Production Hubs.

The Boards of Directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction, which is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2026, subject to approval by SkyWater shareholders, receipt of required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

In light of the pending transaction, SkyWater’s previously scheduled investor day will not be held in March 2026. The combined company is expected to hold an investor event in the third quarter of 2026.

IonQ 2025 Financial Outlook

IonQ expects to deliver full year 2025 revenue results at the high end or above its previously announced range of $106 million to $110 million when it reports its fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings results next month.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) is the world’s leading quantum platform company delivering solutions for quantum computing, networking, sensing, and security. IonQ’s newest generation of quantum computers, the forthcoming IonQ Tempo, will be the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners including Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve 20x performance results and accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. In 2025, the company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance.

Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, IonQ has more than 1,300 employees at operations in California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Washington, Italy, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Toronto, and the United Kingdom. Our quantum computing services are available through all major cloud providers, while we also meet the needs of networking and sensing customers across land, sea, air, and space. IonQ is making quantum platforms more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

About SkyWater

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT) is securing America’s silicon foundation as the largest U.S.-based, pure-play semiconductor foundry. A trusted partner to both commercial customers and federal defense programs, SkyWater’s Technology as a Service model empowers innovators to bring emerging technologies like quantum computing and next-generation systems from concept to reality. With state-of-the-art facilities in Minnesota, Florida, and Texas, SkyWater specializes in foundational nodes and advanced packaging to support the nation’s critical infrastructure, strengthen supply chain resilience, and ensure long-term U.S. technology leadership. SkyWater is a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry. To learn more, visit www.skywatertechnology.com.

