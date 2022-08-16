IonQ Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Enhances Computational Power of Cloud Offering by More Than 130,000x

Increases Power of Aria by 8x, Vaulting from 20 to 23 Algorithmic Qubits

Expects to Launch Aria Access on Microsoft Azure Tomorrow

New Customers Include Airbus and Dow

COLLEGE PARK, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in quantum computing, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“ We are thrilled to share the progress we made in the second quarter,” said Peter Chapman, President and CEO of IonQ. “ I am excited to announce that we are bringing to the cloud a computer that is over 130,000 times more computationally powerful than our previous cloud offering, as defined by the useful computational space. IonQ Aria has achieved a record-breaking 23 algorithmic qubits, representing an 8x increase in Aria’s power and further cementing its lead as the most powerful known quantum computer in the world.”

“ Tomorrow, Aria will become available to all users of Microsoft Azure Quantum,” said Chapman. “ This launch furthers our commitment to making our industry-leading hardware publicly accessible to current and future generations of quantum programmers. Meanwhile, our customer base–including new customers Airbus and Dow–is leveraging this superior performance to build quantum applications that deliver real business value. The future continues to be ever brighter for quantum computing.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

IonQ recognized revenue of $2.6 million for the second quarter, compared to $93 thousand in the prior year period and above the high end of IonQ’s previously provided range.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments were $571.3 million as of June 30, 2022.

Net loss was $1.7 million and adjusted EBITDA loss was $11.6 million.* Excluded from adjusted EBITDA is a non-cash gain of $16.1 million related to the change in the fair value of IonQ’s warrant liabilities.



*Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” and is reconciled to net loss, its closest comparable GAAP measure, at the end of this release.

Commercial Highlights

IonQ announced a paid contract with Airbus, who is using Aria to explore optimization problems that are core to their aerospace business, such as how to efficiently load cargo on aircraft. IonQ expects that the quantum algorithm it is developing with Airbus will account for a number of critical aviation variables that make this problem particularly difficult for classical algorithms to solve.

IonQ announced a paid contract with Dow, a global leader in chemistry and material science, who is using Aria to explore the boundaries of quantum computing in materials discovery research. They join other customers who are partnering with IonQ to explore the intersection of quantum machine learning , material science, and chemistry.

, material science, and chemistry. IonQ announced the results of a partnership with GE Research to develop a quantum algorithm that manages financial risk exposure. The work used a large data set to generate risk models across up to four variables and is broadly applicable to industries which have risk-management needs, such as finance, insurance, and supply chain management.

Aria, which IonQ believes to be the most powerful commercial quantum computer in the world with 23 algorithmic qubits, which will be available tomorrow to all users of Microsoft Azure Quantum. This announcement furthers IonQ’s commitment to making its industry-leading hardware publicly accessible to current and future generations of quantum programmers.

IonQ signed a formal agreement to collaborate with the University of Maryland on a project for the National Science Foundation. For this, IonQ will build and host a quantum router as a part of a new quantum network–the Mid-Atlantic Region Quantum Internet—spanning UMD’s campus and surrounding area. The work is not only important for quantum communications, but also continues IonQ’s work towards connecting multiple quantum computers together to form even more powerful systems.

IonQ finalized a subcontract with Zapata Computing to collaborate on a multi-million dollar DARPA project.

Technical Highlights

Aria has increased its computational power by approximately 8x, now reaching #AQ 23, up from #AQ 20. Aria will become IonQ’s newest cloud offering, representing more than a 130,000x increase in computational power from the existing offering.

IonQ announced an 8x increase in the computational power of IonQ Harmony, which has achieved up to #AQ 9, up from a previous benchmark of #AQ 6. Harmony systems are available to customers via all three major cloud partners, including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud.

IonQ is investing in cutting-edge research on natural language processing, or NLP. IonQ created quantum NLP algorithms to represent linguistic qualities like ambiguity, vagueness, and novelty which are notoriously difficult to represent in classical compute. No previously published work has demonstrated ambiguity resolution or language generation working on live quantum hardware. IonQ believes quantum techniques of this nature can dramatically improve NLP performance.

Company Highlights

IonQ has identified a facility in Seattle, Washington to host its first assembly lines for manufacturing quantum computers.

IonQ announced the hire of Dave Mehuys as Vice President of Product Engineering to support its production plans. Dr. Mehuys comes to IonQ after serving as Vice President of Systems Engineering at PsiQuantum and brings with him a deep understanding of quantum hardware.

IonQ announced the creation of IonQ GmbH and IonQ Israel Ltd in support of growing regional investments in quantum computing.

IonQ welcomed Kathy Chou to the IonQ Board of Directors in July 2022. Ms. Chou is currently the Senior Vice President of SaaS Engineering at Nutanix, and brings a wealth of experience in go-to-market strategy and developing and deploying SaaS applications.

2022 Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of 2022, IonQ is expecting revenue of between $2.6 and $2.9 million.

For the full year 2022, IonQ has reiterated the previously stated revenue outlook range of $10.2 million to $10.7 million.

IonQ notes that more than $24 billion was invested in quantum computing worldwide between 2016 and 2021. The United States government investment in quantum information science R&D nearly doubled from 2019 to 2022, going from a reported $449 million to a requested $877 million.

IonQ achieved bookings of $0.6 million for the second quarter, compared to $57 thousand in the prior year period. As IonQ has noted on prior calls, management continues to expect bookings to be lumpy for quite some time. This means that while IonQ has confidence in its overall economic performance, it can sometimes be hard to accurately predict exactly in which quarter deals will close. IonQ believes providing bookings outlooks on an annual basis rather than on a quarterly basis will better capture its business outlook, and intends to provide only annual outlooks moving forward.

IonQ is maintaining its previously stated bookings range of $23 million to $27 million for full year 2022.

IonQ believes it will achieve its bookings forecast, but also feels it is prudent to acknowledge the risk associated with the present market conditions, which is leading to contracting delays across the technology sector. IonQ has identified $12 million of late-stage opportunity in its bookings forecast that is likely to close, but precise timing is unclear, which may lead us to miss some or all of this value in 2022. Management nevertheless remains confident that these customers will contract with IonQ.

IonQ notes that the $571.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments enables the company to make investments in R&D and manufacturing to continue delivering market leading systems.

Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, including IonQ Aria, a system that boasts industry-leading 23 algorithmic qubits. Along with record performance, IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale.

IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Christopher Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

IonQ, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 2,608 $ 93 $ 4,561 $ 218 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 742 327 1,310 508 Research and development 9,653 5,477 16,990 9,131 Sales and marketing 2,132 871 4,002 1,098 General and administrative 7,558 2,904 16,752 5,860 Depreciation and amortization 1,451 502 2,717 947 Total operating costs and expenses 21,536 10,081 41,771 17,544 Loss from operations (18,928 ) (9,988 ) (37,210 ) (17,326 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 16,061 — 29,509 — Interest income, net 1,259 — 1,867 — Other income (expense), net (46 ) 2 (47 ) 5 Loss before benefit for income taxes (1,654 ) (9,986 ) (5,881 ) (17,321 ) Benefit for income taxes — — — — Net loss $ (1,654 ) $ (9,986 ) $ (5,881 ) $ (17,321 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted 197,214,022 119,253,873 196,708,008 118,991,152

IonQ, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, December 31 , 2022 2021 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,968 $ 399,025 Short-term investments 379,383 123,443 Accounts receivable 1,782 707 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,113 6,442 Total current assets 430,246 529,617 Long-term investments 147,992 80,110 Property and equipment, net 24,872 18,870 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,894 4,032 Intangible assets, net 6,839 5,841 Other noncurrent assets 3,149 3,558 Total Assets $ 616,992 $ 642,028 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,680 $ 1,882 Accrued expenses 4,019 2,647 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 577 568 Unearned revenue 4,885 3,430 Current portion of stock option early exercise liabilities 1,130 1,164 Total current liabilities 14,291 9,691 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,556 3,643 Unearned revenue, net of current portion 616 1,533 Stock option early exercise liabilities, net of current portion 1,404 1,969 Warrant liabilities 4,447 33,962 Total liabilities $ 24,314 $ 50,798 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock 20 19 Additional paid-in capital 751,259 737,150 Accumulated deficit (151,672 ) (145,791 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,929 ) (148 ) Total stockholders’ equity 592,678 591,230 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 616,992 $ 642,028

IonQ, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (5,881 ) $ (17,321 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,717 947 Non-cash research and development arrangements 260 1,001 Amortization of customer warrant — 125 Stock-based compensation expense 12,556 3,874 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (29,509 ) — Other, net (1,618 ) 122 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (801 ) (30 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,576 (2,710 ) Accounts payable 1,156 3,025 Accrued expenses 484 913 Unearned revenue 264 275 Other assets and liabilities (133 ) (42 ) Net cash used in operating activities (16,929 ) (9,821 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (7,022 ) (2,994 ) Capitalized software development costs (982 ) (764 ) Intangible asset acquisition costs (370 ) (241 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (403,899 ) — Maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities 73,090 — Net cash used in investing activities (339,183 ) (3,999 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from stock options exercised 567 5,392 Tax withholding receipts related to vested and released restricted stock units 472 — Proceeds from public warrants exercised 16 — Net cash provided by financing activities 1,055 5,392 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (355,057 ) (8,428 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 399,025 36,120 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 43,968 $ 27,692

IonQ, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (1,654 ) $ (9,986 ) $ (5,881 ) $ (17,321 ) Interest income, net (1,259 ) — (1,867 ) — Interest expense — — — — Benefit for income taxes — — — — Depreciation and amortization expense 1,451 502 2,717 947 Stock-based compensation 5,884 2,443 12,556 3,874 Change in fair value of assumed warrant liabilities (16,061 ) — (29,509 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ (11,639 ) $ (7,041 ) $ (21,984 ) $ (12,500 )

