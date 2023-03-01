<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire IonQ Announces Participation in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Business Wire

IonQ Announces Participation in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

di Business Wire

COLLEGE PARK, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in quantum computing, today announced that Thomas Kramer, Chief Financial Officer, and Jordan Shapiro, Vice President of FP&A and Head of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference at The Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The Company’s discussion will begin at 6:20 PM ET / 3:20 PM PT and the webcast link will be available on the Company’s website here, or directly here.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ Aria is the latest in a line of cutting-edge commercial quantum systems, boasting industry-leading 25 algorithmic qubits. Along with record performance, IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale.

IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Dr. Christopher Monroe and Dr. Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

Contacts

IonQ Media:

press@ionq.com

IonQ Investor:

investors@ionq.com

Articoli correlati

Cadence’s Anirudh Devgan to Present at Morgan Stanley Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS): WHO: Anirudh Devgan, president and chief executive officer, Cadence Design Systems, Inc....
Continua a leggere

ON24 Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Accelerating path to profitability in FY 2023 Deemphasizing Virtual Conference product and focused on Core Platform Launching $100 million capital return...
Continua a leggere

Jack Molloy, Executive Vice President & COO, Motorola Solutions, to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), a global leader in public safety and enterprise security, today announced that Jack Molloy, executive...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Cadence’s Anirudh Devgan to Present at Morgan Stanley Conference

Business Wire