Ionic Mineral Technologies Appoints Shane Porzio as Chief Operating Officer to Lead Scale-Up of Rare Earths and Critical Minerals Supply Chain

PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IonicMT--Ionic Mineral Technologies ("Ionic MT"), a pioneer in developing one of the world’s most comprehensive hubs for rare earths and critical minerals, today announced the appointment of Shane Porzio as its Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective January 5, 2026. Mr. Porzio will lead the Company's operational scale-up from pilot to full commercial production of its nano-silicon, high-purity alumina, and rare earth elements derived from its proprietary Utah-based halloysite clay resources.

Mr. Porzio brings over two decades of executive leadership in global chemical and advanced materials companies, with a distinguished tenure at BASF where he served as Vice President and Global Business Head for Kaolin Minerals. In this role, he managed a global P&L across five plants and three mines, tripling EBITDA by refocusing investments into high-growth segments and securing major capital programs. His direct experience in the mining, processing, and commercial application of kaolin clay—a mineralogically similar aluminosilicate to Ionic MT's halloysite—provides a foundational understanding critical to accelerating the Company's proprietary extraction and refinement processes.

Andre Zeitoun, Founder and CEO of Ionic MT, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Shane to the COO role in this pivotal moment for Ionic MT. His vast experience is a direct match for our mission: he has scaled mineral processing operations and commercialized disruptive materials on a global stage. His specific background in kaolin clay at BASF is invaluable, as he understands the geology, mineralogy, and processing pathways that are directly applicable to unlocking our halloysite deposits."

At Ionic MT, Mr. Porzio will be responsible for all operational facets of scaling the Company's three core product lines: rare earths, alumina, and nano-silicon. His mandate includes leading the scale-up of commercial production in Provo, establishing rigorous EH&S and quality management systems for the automotive battery sector, and driving vertical integration from feedstock to finished battery-grade material. His proven experience in post-merger integration (PMI) and capital project execution will also be key as the Company pursues strategic growth initiatives.

"I am thrilled to join Ionic MT at this inflection point," said Shane Porzio. "The Company's technology represents a genuine leap forward in sustainable critical minerals production. My experience in taking complex mineral systems from the lab to global markets, particularly with layered aluminosilicates, at multi-million-ton scale aligns perfectly with the challenge ahead. I look forward to working with Andre and the talented team to build a reliable, scalable, and cost-competitive supply chain that strengthens American energy independence."

Mr. Porzio's career includes transformational leadership roles as President & CEO of Profile Products, where he launched and scaled a new global business unit to millions in revenue within 12 months, and as Global Senior Vice President at Vantage Specialty Chemicals. He holds a Ph.D. in Polymer Science from the University of Akron, an MBA from Wake Forest University and a B.S. in Anthropology and Chemistry from Beloit College.

About Ionic Mineral Technologies

Ionic Mineral Technologies is a U.S.-based, vertically integrated producer of advanced critical materials essential to energy storage, national defense, and clean manufacturing. Backed by permitted domestic mineral resources and proprietary processing technologies, the company is scaling production of 16 rare earth and critical minerals, Ionisil™ nano-silicon, and IonAl™ high-purity alumina—three of the most strategically important components for next-generation battery and defense technologies. Ionic MT’s asset-backed, multi-product platform offers a secure and scalable alternative to geopolitically vulnerable global supply chains. Learn more at https://ionicmt.com/.

