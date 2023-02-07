InvestCloud Partners With 55ip to Integrate Tax-Smart Technology on the InvestCloud Financial Supermarket™

55ip’s integration onto the InvestCloud Financial Supermarket™ furthers InvestCloud’s mission to transform the industry, through scalable technology aimed to deliver better financial outcomes

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#investcloud—InvestCloud, the global leader in digital transformation for the financial industry, and 55ip, the tax-smart investment platform, today announce a breakthrough partnership to integrate 55ip’s tax-smart investment technology into the InvestCloud Financial Supermarket™. The integrated offering expands the products, strategies and tax optimization options available to advisors to seamlessly discover and add to client portfolios, optimizing for tax at a time when maximizing returns is paramount.

55ip has seen huge adoption for its ActiveTax® technology, which uses intelligent automation to elevate portfolios through automated tax-smart transitions, management and withdrawals. This technology will be integrated onto the InvestCloud platform, making it accessible to over 400 wealth management firms with over 25 million accounts on the InvestCloud platform. Advisors will now be able to maximize tax efficiency for their clients across the wealth continuum.

The partnership aligns with InvestCloud’s drive to transform the communication, shopping and selling of financial products within the industry. From a single digital platform via the Financial Supermarket, advisors serving US clients can have access to tax-efficient products through simple search with direct indexing, tax-loss harvesting, tax-efficient portfolio rebalancing and tax transition, pre-integrated into the implementation of portfolios across a myriad of account structures, including true Unified Management Accounts (UMAs).

“Now more than ever, tax-efficient investing is front of mind for advisors as they try to squeeze out every marginal gain amid more volatile markets. There is no better time to enhance tax strategies to align with a client’s long-term goals,” said Cheryl Nash, InvestCloud’s CEO of the Financial Supermarket™. “Integrating 55ip’s powerful technology is an exciting step on our journey to simplifying product selection by digitizing the way advisors optimize for tax when constructing and managing client portfolios.”

Paul Gamble, 55ip’s CEO, commented: “Automating tax-smart management is vital to delivering personalized portfolios at scale that deliver more value to clients. Partnering with InvestCloud means more advisors will have access to the tax-efficient tools they need to help clients reach their financial goals. A fundamental part of our strategy is integrating with premier platforms serving advisors. Our partnership with InvestCloud is a major step on our path to become the industry standard for tax-smart management.”

About InvestCloud



InvestCloud is a global company specializing in digital platforms that enable the development of financial solutions, pre-integrated into the cloud. The company offers on-demand client experiences and intuitive operations solutions using an ever-expanding suite of modular apps, resulting in powerful products including Communication (client portals, advisor portals, mobility and more), Planning (goal-based, cashflow, digital advice, proposals and more), Shopping & Selling (digital marketplace for financial products) and the App Library (IBOR, ABOR, performance and more). Headquartered in Los Angeles, InvestCloud has over 20 global offices including New York, London, Geneva, Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney, supporting trillions in assets across hundreds of diverse clients – from the largest banks in the world to wealth managers, asset managers and asset services companies.

For more information, visit InvestCloud.com.

About 55ip



55ip is a financial technology company purpose-built to break down barriers to financial progress. Setting the industry standard for automated, personalized, and optimized tax outcomes, the 55ip platform delivers efficient implementation of the investment process to the financial services industry. Combined with leading trading and rebalancing capabilities, we offer a full-service solution that meets the unique needs of advisors. At the heart of 55ip’s seamless, intuitive user experience is 55ip’s ActiveTax℠ Technology, including elevated portfolio design and delivery, tax-smart transitions, management, and withdrawals, all helping advisors save time and achieve better outcomes for their clients. 55ip is a wholly owned subsidiary of J.P. Morgan Asset Management, the asset management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Visit 55-ip.com for more information.

