Intuit TurboTax Opens NYC Flagship, Uniting AI and Human Expertise to Reinvent In-Person Tax Filing Nationwide

SoHo Flagship opening marks the nationwide launch of nearly 600 expert offices and 20 TurboTax stores to deliver year-round done-for-you finances and maximized money outcomes

Intuit celebrates this nationwide launch of the Flagship store with Issa Rae, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, Aaron Judge and other special guests, marking the occasion with a $100,000 donation to New York City Public Schools

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, today opened its new Intuit TurboTax flagship store in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood, reimagining the future of personal and small business tax filing by combining the power of its all-in-one, agentic AI-driven consumer platform and human intelligence (HI) to deliver the ultimate done-for-you tax experience. The opening of the new Intuit TurboTax flagship store at 463 Broadway in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood marks the nationwide launch of nearly 600 Expert Office locations and 20 new TurboTax Stores, successfully completing the expansion phase initiated last year. By seamlessly merging advanced agentic AI with a network of local AI-powered human expertise, Intuit is creating a system of intelligence that anticipates consumer needs, automates the tedium of tax preparation, and gives customers the confidence they need based on their unique tax situation. Intuit’s consumer platform actively works in the filers' best interest to find them more money, easier and faster.

“We are fundamentally redefining what it means to get taxes done by delivering a first-of-its-kind seamless integration of our digital and physical experience,” said Mark Notarainni, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Group, Intuit. “This isn’t just another tax store; it is the physical manifestation of our AI+HI strategy, a modern space where our AI and local human expertise converge to provide trusted, personalized guidance. We are providing the antidote to tax-related stress and anxiety to give filers year-round control, complete confidence, and better financial outcomes.”

The Future of Filing: Combining the Power Of Agentic AI with Local Expertise

With the opening of TurboTax stores, Intuit is fundamentally reimagining the tax landscape, creating a high-touch front door that brings digital filing and in-person expertise together in a seamless, modern experience. A distinct departure from traditional tax offices, these stores are powered by a first-of-its-kind, connected platform uniting Credit Karma and TurboTax together to support customers end to end. Tailored to filers’ unique needs, these physical locations provide them with much-needed time back and peace of mind during an overwhelming season; by eliminating manual data entry through an integrated digital-to-physical journey, Intuit ensures customers can focus on their lives with complete financial confidence.

Key components of the TurboTax store experience:

Agentic AI-Powered "Done-For-You" Experiences: Intuit’s platform automates data entry for 90% of the most commonly used tax forms and enables the preparation of up to 80% of a simple filer's return before they even begin.

Intuit’s platform automates data entry for 90% of the most commonly used tax forms and enables the preparation of up to 80% of a simple filer's return before they even begin. AI-Driven Expert Matching: Within the store or online, Intuit’s AI-powered system of intelligence matches customers with the perfect local tax expert for their specific situation within seconds.

Within the store or online, Intuit’s matches customers with the perfect local tax expert for their specific situation within seconds. Seamless Digital and Physical Integration: Stores are designed for a fluid flow where customers can start their taxes in one place and finish them in another. A seamless digital handoff ensures a local expert can pick up exactly where the customer left off, whether the filer is physically present or tracking progress in real-time via the app .

Stores are designed for a fluid flow where customers can start their taxes in one place and finish them in another. A ensures a local expert can pick up exactly where the customer left off, whether the filer is physically present or tracking progress in real-time via the . Flexible Modalities of Confidence: Filers maintain agency and control in the Community Workspace via "Do It With Me" (DIWM) support or can hand off their return entirely to an expert in private Full Service offices.

Filers maintain in the via "Do It With Me" (DIWM) support or can to an expert in private Full Service offices. Immersive Discovery and Education: The Flagship’s Forum—a 30-foot digital screen—uses ambient animations and interactive touchpoints to highlight the value of expert guidance and help filers understand their financial options with clarity.

Nationwide Local Store Locations

TurboTax is strategically opening stores in key markets across the country to bring local expert assistance within reach of millions of filers. Up to 20 stores will open in advance of the tax deadline in the following metropolitan areas:

New York, NY: Flagship in SoHo, along with additional locations planned in Harlem, Williamsburg, and Garden City neighborhoods.

Flagship in SoHo, along with additional locations planned in Harlem, Williamsburg, and Garden City neighborhoods. Southern California: Locations in Culver City, Pasadena, and Costa Mesa.

Locations in Culver City, Pasadena, and Costa Mesa. Chicago, IL: Including locations in Fulton and Armitage neighborhoods.

Including locations in Fulton and Armitage neighborhoods. Dallas, TX: Including locations in Belt Line and Park Lane neighborhoods.

Including locations in Belt Line and Park Lane neighborhoods. Phoenix, AZ: Including a location in Scottsdale.

In addition to these storefronts, TurboTax has activated nearly 600 Expert offices nationwide, increasing its physical presence to offer local, face-to-face support.

Grand Opening Celebration: A Blueprint for Financial Confidence

To celebrate this shift in the tax landscape, Intuit is hosting an exclusive event tonight at the SoHo Flagship featuring Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi and Consumer Group EVP Mark Notarainni. Cultural icon Issa Rae will conduct a fireside chat, and be joined by special guests including Aaron Judge and DJ Mick. The evening will culminate with a musical performance by Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals.

Powering Prosperity: $100,000 Commitment to NYC Schools

As part of the grand opening, Intuit is reinforcing its investment in the New York community and the next generation of filers. Intuit will announce a $100,000 donation to NYCPS. This contribution provides students with the resources to develop financial literacy, capability, and confidence for personal and professional success.

TurboTax partnered with renowned architectural, design, and planning firm, Gensler on the design and architecture of its physical locations, as well as BUCK, a global creative company on the Forum's interactive content design. Leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc. (JLL) is its brokerage partner.

To find an Intuit TurboTax store, or explore expert offerings, visit TurboTax.com.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

