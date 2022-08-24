Intuit Reports Strong Full Year Results and Sets Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Full year revenue grew 32 percent, 24 percent excluding Mailchimp

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform behind TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022, which ended July 31, 2022.

“ We had a very strong fourth quarter, ending the year with momentum. We’re more confident than ever in our long-term business strategy as we power prosperity around the world,” said Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit’s chief executive officer. “ Our platform and offerings are mission-critical for consumers and small businesses, and we are proud that Intuit is the platform of choice for over 100 million customers around the world.”

Financial Highlights

For the full year, including the addition of Mailchimp beginning November 1, Intuit:

Grew total revenue to $12.7 billion, up 32 percent year-over-year, including 8 points from the addition of Mailchimp.

Increased combined Platform revenue, which includes the Small Business and Self-Employed Group Online Ecosystem, TurboTax Online and Credit Karma, 45 percent to $9.6 billion. This includes 11 points from the addition of Mailchimp.

Grew Small Business and Self-Employed Group revenue 38 percent and Online Ecosystem revenue 61 percent. Excluding Mailchimp revenue of $762 million, Small Business and Self-Employed Group revenue grew by 22 percent and Online Ecosystem revenue grew by 34 percent.

Grew Consumer Group revenue 10 percent to $3.9 billion.

Increased Credit Karma revenue to $1.8 billion.

Reported GAAP operating income of $2.6 billion, up 3 percent.

Reported Non-GAAP operating income of $4.5 billion, up 29 percent.

Reported GAAP earnings per share declined by 4 percent and non-GAAP earnings per share grew 22 percent.

For the fourth quarter, Intuit:

Reported total revenue of $2.4 billion, down 6 percent, reflecting the earlier IRS tax filing deadline this year, partially offset by the addition of Mailchimp. Excluding Mailchimp, total revenue declined 16 percent.

Increased Small Business and Self-Employed Group revenue 41 percent to $1.8 billion and Online Ecosystem revenue by 66 percent. Excluding Mailchimp revenue of $265 million, Small Business and Self-Employed Group revenue grew by 20 percent and Online Ecosystem revenue grew by 32 percent.

Grew Credit Karma revenue 17 percent to $475 million.

Reported Consumer Group revenue of $145 million, compared to $852 million in the prior year, reflecting the earlier tax filing deadline this year.

Unless otherwise noted, all growth rates refer to the current period versus the comparable prior-year period, and the business metrics and associated growth rates refer to worldwide business metrics.

Snapshot of Fiscal Year 2022 Full-year Results

GAAP Non-GAAP FY22 FY21 Change FY22 FY21 Change Revenue $12,726 $9,633 32% $12,726 $9,633 32% Operating Income $2,571 $2,500 3% $4,504 $3,485 29% Earnings Per Share $7.28 $7.56 (4)% $11.85 $9.74 22%

Dollars are in millions, except earnings per share. See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

Fiscal year 2022 full-year results include a $141 million one-time charge related to the company’s settlement with the attorneys general of the 50 states and the District of Columbia, entered into on May 4, 2022. This charge is reflected in the company’s GAAP and non-GAAP operating income, impacting growth by 6 and 4 points, respectively. The charge impacted full year GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share by approximately $0.37 and $0.38, respectively. More detail can be found on Form 8-K, filed with SEC on May 4, 2022.

Snapshot of Fourth-quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

GAAP Non-GAAP Q4 FY22 Q4 FY21 Change Q4 FY22 Q4 FY21 Change Revenue $2,414 $2,561 (6)% $2,414 $2,561 (6)% Operating Income (Loss) $(75) $402 NM $433 $715 (39)% Earnings (Loss) Per Share $(0.20) $1.37 NM $1.10 $1.97 (44)%

NM = Not meaningful

Dollars are in millions, except earnings per share. See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

Business Segment Results

Small Business and Self-Employed Group

QuickBooks Online accounting revenue grew 34 percent for the quarter and 33 percent for the year. Growth in the quarter was driven primarily by higher effective prices, customer growth, and mix shift.

Online services revenue grew 116 percent for the quarter and 107 percent for the year. Growth in the quarter was driven by the addition of Mailchimp, and growth in QuickBooks Online payroll and QuickBooks Online payments. Excluding Mailchimp, online services revenue grew 29 percent for the quarter and 34 percent for the year.

Total international online revenue grew 193 percent for the quarter and 174 percent for the year on a constant currency basis. Excluding Mailchimp, total international online revenue grew 23 percent for the quarter and 30 percent for the year on a constant currency basis.

Consumer and ProConnect Groups

TurboTax Online units grew 1 percent and total TurboTax units were flat year-over-year, excluding users of the TurboTax Free File offering in the prior year period.

ProConnect professional tax revenue grew 6 percent for the year.

TurboTax Federal Unit Data

Units in millions Season through July 31, 2022 Season through July 31, 2021 Change Year-Over-Year Desktop Units 4.7 4.8 (1)% Online Units 37.9 37.7 1% Total U.S. TurboTax Units 42.7 42.5 0% Canada TurboTax Units 3.5 3.6 (2)%

Credit Karma

Credit Karma revenue grew 17 percent in the quarter, driven by strength in credit cards and personal loans. This was partially offset by headwinds in auto insurance and home loans.

Capital Allocation Summary

The company:

Reported a total cash and investments balance of approximately $3.3 billion and $6.9 billion in debt as of July 31.

Repurchased $1.9 billion of stock during fiscal year 2022. The Board approved a new $2 billion repurchase authorization, giving the company a total authorization of $3.5 billion to repurchase shares.

Received Board approval for a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share, payable October 18, 2022. This represents a 15 percent increase versus last year.

Forward-looking Guidance

Intuit announced guidance for the full fiscal year 2023. The company expects:

Revenue of $14.485 billion to $14.700 billion, growth of approximately 14 to 16 percent.

GAAP operating income of $2.794 billion to $2.899 billion, growth of approximately 9 to 13 percent.

Non-GAAP operating income of $5.258 billion to $5.363 billion, growth of approximately 17 to 19 percent.

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $6.92 to $7.22, a decline of approximately 5 to 1 percent.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $13.59 to $13.89, growth of approximately 15 to 17 percent.

The company expects the following segment revenue results for fiscal year 2023:

Small Business and Self-Employed Group: growth of 19 to 20 percent.

Consumer Group: growth of 9 to 10 percent.

ProConnect Group: growth of 3 percent.

Credit Karma: growth of 10 to 15 percent.

Intuit also announced guidance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ends Oct. 31. The company expects:

Revenue growth of approximately 23 to 25 percent, including Mailchimp.

GAAP loss per share of $0.43 to $0.37.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.14 to $1.20.

Conference Call Details

Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on Aug. 23. The conference call can be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx. Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit’s website after the call ends.

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by calling 800-839-5689, or 402-220-2570 from international locations. There is no passcode required. The audio webcast will remain available on Intuit’s website for one week after the conference call.

Investor Day 2022

Intuit will host its annual Investor Day on Sept. 29 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific time, at its headquarters in Mountain View, CA and can be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx. The half-day event will include presentations from Sasan Goodarzi, chief executive officer, Michelle Clatterbuck, chief financial officer, and other leaders.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” as well as the related Table B1, Table B2, and Table E. A copy of the press release issued by Intuit today can be found on the investor relations page of Intuit’s website.

Cautions About Forward-looking Statements

This press release contain forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding: forecasts and timing of growth and future financial results of Intuit and its reporting segments; the impact of macroeconomic conditions on our business, segments and products; Intuit’s prospects for the business in fiscal 2023 and beyond; Intuit’s growth outside the US; timing and growth of revenue from current or future products and services; demand for our products; customer growth and member engagement; Intuit’s corporate tax rate; changes to our products and their impact on Intuit’s business; the amount and timing of any future dividends or share repurchases; availability of our offerings; and the impact of acquisitions and strategic decisions on our business; as well as all of the statements under the heading “Forward-looking Guidance.”

Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the effects of global developments, conditions or events like inflationary pressures, the Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic, which have caused significant global economic instability and uncertainty. These factors include, without limitation, the following: our ability to compete successfully; potential governmental encroachment in our tax businesses; our ability to adapt to technological change; our ability to predict consumer behavior; our reliance on third-party intellectual property; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; any harm to our reputation; risks associated with acquisition and divestiture activity, including the integration of Credit Karma and Mailchimp; the issuance of equity or incurrence of debt to fund an acquisition; cybersecurity incidents (including those affecting the third parties we rely on); customer concerns about privacy and cybersecurity incidents; fraudulent activities by third parties using our offerings; our failure to process transactions effectively; interruption or failure of our information technology; our ability to maintain critical third-party business relationships; our ability to attract and retain talent; any deficiency in the quality or accuracy of our products (including the advice given by experts on our platform); any delays in product launches; difficulties in processing or filing customer tax submissions; risks associated with international operations; changes to public policy, laws or regulations affecting our businesses; litigation in which we are involved; the seasonal nature of our tax business; changes in tax rates and tax reform legislation; global economic conditions (including, without limitation, inflation); exposure to credit, counterparty and other risks in providing capital to businesses; amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment charges; our ability to repay or otherwise comply with the terms of our outstanding debt; our ability to repurchase shares or distribute dividends; volatility of our stock price; and our ability to successfully market our offerings. More details about these and other risks that may impact our business are included in our Form 10-K for fiscal 2021 and in our other SEC filings. You can locate these reports through our website at http://investors.intuit.com. Fiscal 2023 full-year and Q1 guidance speaks only as of the date it was publicly issued by Intuit. Other forward-looking statements represent the judgment of the management of Intuit as of the date of this presentation. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement or other information in this presentation.

TABLE A INTUIT INC. GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended July 31,

2022 July 31,

2021 July 31,

2022 July 31,

2021 Net revenue: Product $ 271 $ 303 $ 1,747 $ 1,698 Service and other 2,143 2,258 10,979 7,935 Total net revenue 2,414 2,561 12,726 9,633 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue: Cost of product revenue 16 16 69 69 Cost of service and other revenue 543 434 2,197 1,564 Amortization of acquired technology 41 15 140 50 Selling and marketing 807 845 3,526 2,644 Research and development 627 521 2,347 1,678 General and administrative 334 274 1,460 982 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 121 54 416 146 Total costs and expenses [A] 2,489 2,159 10,155 7,133 Operating income (loss) (75 ) 402 2,571 2,500 Interest expense (32 ) (7 ) (81 ) (29 ) Interest and other income, net 8 8 52 85 Income (loss) before income taxes (99 ) 403 2,542 2,556 Income tax provision (benefit) [B] (43 ) 23 476 494 Net income (loss) $ (56 ) $ 380 $ 2,066 $ 2,062 Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.20 ) $ 1.39 $ 7.38 $ 7.65 Shares used in basic per share calculations 282 273 280 270 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.20 ) $ 1.37 $ 7.28 $ 7.56 Shares used in diluted per share calculations 282 277 284 273 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.68 $ 0.59 $ 2.72 $ 2.36

See accompanying Notes.

INTUIT INC. NOTES TO TABLE A [A] The following table summarizes the total share-based compensation expense that we recorded in operating income (loss) for the periods shown.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in millions) July 31, 2022 July 31, 2021 July 31, 2022 July 31, 2021 Cost of revenue $ 41 $ 22 $ 146 $ 69 Selling and marketing 77 56 309 183 Research and development 142 94 521 281 General and administrative 86 72 332 220 Total share-based compensation expense $ 346 $ 244 $ 1,308 $ 753

[B] We recognized excess tax benefits on share-based compensation of $134 million in our provision for income taxes for the twelve months ended July 31, 2022 and $126 million for the twelve months ended July 31, 2021. Our effective tax rates for the twelve months ended July 31, 2022 and July 31, 2021 were approximately 19%. Excluding tax benefits related to share-based compensation, our effective tax rate was 24% for both periods. This differed from the federal statutory rate of 21% primarily due to state income taxes and non-deductible share-based compensation, which were partially offset by the benefit we received from the federal research and experimentation credit. In the current global tax policy environment, the U.S. and other domestic and foreign governments continue to consider, and in some cases enact, changes in corporate tax laws. As changes occur, we account for finalized legislation in the period of enactment.

TABLE B1 INTUIT INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Fiscal 2022 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year GAAP operating income (loss) $ 195 $ 56 $ 2,395 $ (75 ) $ 2,571 Amortization of acquired technology 15 42 42 41 140 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 53 121 121 121 416 Professional fees for business combinations 12 57 — — 69 Share-based compensation expense 280 336 346 346 1,308 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 555 $ 612 $ 2,904 $ 433 $ 4,504 GAAP net income (loss) $ 228 $ 100 $ 1,794 $ (56 ) $ 2,066 Amortization of acquired technology 15 42 42 41 140 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 53 121 121 121 416 Professional fees for business combinations 12 57 — — 69 Share-based compensation expense 280 336 346 346 1,308 Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments [A] (42 ) — (7 ) — (49 ) Income tax effects and adjustments [B] (123 ) (210 ) (111 ) (141 ) (585 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 423 $ 446 $ 2,185 $ 311 $ 3,365 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.82 $ 0.35 $ 6.28 $ (0.20 ) $ 7.28 Amortization of acquired technology 0.06 0.14 0.15 0.15 0.49 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 0.19 0.42 0.42 0.43 1.46 Professional fees for business combinations 0.04 0.20 — — 0.24 Share-based compensation expense 1.01 1.17 1.21 1.22 4.61 Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments [A] (0.15 ) — (0.02 ) — (0.17 ) Income tax effects and adjustments [B] (0.44 ) (0.73 ) (0.39 ) (0.50 ) (2.06 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 1.53 $ 1.55 $ 7.65 $ 1.10 $ 11.85 Shares used in GAAP diluted per share calculation 277 287 286 282 284 Shares used in non-GAAP diluted per share calculation 277 287 286 284 284

[A] During the three months ended October 31, 2021, we recognized $39 million of net gains on other long-term investments. [B] As discussed in “ About Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Income Tax Effects and Adjustments” following Table E, our long-term non-GAAP tax rate eliminates the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items. Income tax adjustments consist primarily of the tax impact of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments and the excess tax benefits on share-based compensation.

See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” immediately following Table E for information on these measures, the items excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP measures in arriving at non-GAAP financial measures, and the reasons management uses each measure and excludes the specified amounts in arriving at each non-GAAP financial measure.

TABLE B2 INTUIT INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Fiscal 2021 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year GAAP operating income (loss) $ 209 $ (25 ) $ 1,914 $ 402 $ 2,500 Amortization of acquired technology 7 14 14 15 50 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 2 36 54 54 146 Professional fees for business combinations 5 30 1 — 36 Share-based compensation expense 111 180 218 244 753 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 334 $ 235 $ 2,201 $ 715 $ 3,485 GAAP net income (loss) $ 198 $ 20 $ 1,464 $ 380 $ 2,062 Amortization of acquired technology 7 14 14 15 50 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 2 36 54 54 146 Professional fees for business combinations 5 30 1 — 36 Share-based compensation expense 111 180 218 244 753 Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments (7 ) (8 ) — — (15 ) Other income from divested businesses [A] — (30 ) — — (30 ) Income tax effects and adjustments [B] (66 ) (57 ) (73 ) (149 ) (345 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 250 $ 185 $ 1,678 $ 544 $ 2,657 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.75 $ 0.07 $ 5.30 $ 1.37 $ 7.56 Amortization of acquired technology 0.03 0.05 0.05 0.06 0.18 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets — 0.14 0.19 0.20 0.53 Professional fees for business combinations 0.02 0.11 — — 0.13 Share-based compensation expense 0.42 0.66 0.79 0.88 2.76 Net (gain) loss on debt securities and other investments (0.03 ) (0.03 ) — — (0.05 ) Other income from divested businesses [A] — (0.11 ) — — (0.11 ) Income tax effects and adjustments [B] (0.25 ) (0.21 ) (0.26 ) (0.54 ) (1.26 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.94 $ 0.68 $ 6.07 $ 1.97 $ 9.74 Shares used in GAAP diluted per share calculation 265 273 276 277 273 Shares used in non-GAAP diluted per share calculation 265 273 276 277 273

[A] During the three months ended January 31, 2021, we recorded a $30 million gain from the sale of a note receivable that was previously written off. [B] As discussed in “ About Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Income Tax Effects and Adjustments” following Table E, our long-term non-GAAP tax rate eliminates the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items. Income tax adjustments consist primarily of the tax impact of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments and the excess tax benefits on share-based compensation.

See “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” immediately following Table E for information on these measures, the items excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP measures in arriving at non-GAAP financial measures, and the reasons management uses each measure and excludes the specified amounts in arriving at each non-GAAP financial measure.

TABLE C INTUIT INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) July 31, 2022 July 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,796 $ 2,562 Investments 485 1,308 Accounts receivable, net 446 391 Notes receivable 509 132 Income taxes receivable 93 123 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 287 184 Current assets before funds receivable and amounts held for customers 4,616 4,700 Funds receivable and amounts held for customers 431 457 Total current assets 5,047 5,157 Long-term investments 98 43 Property and equipment, net 888 780 Operating lease right-of-use assets 549 380 Goodwill 13,736 5,613 Acquired intangible assets, net 7,061 3,252 Long-term deferred income tax assets 11 8 Other assets 344 283 Total assets $ 27,734 $ 15,516 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 499 $ — Accounts payable 737 623 Accrued compensation and related liabilities 576 530 Deferred revenue 808 684 Other current liabilities 579 361 Current liabilities before funds payable and amounts due to customers 3,199 2,198 Funds payable and amounts due to customers 431 457 Total current liabilities 3,630 2,655 Long-term debt 6,415 2,034 Long-term deferred income tax liabilities 619 525 Operating lease liabilities 542 380 Other long-term obligations 87 53 Total liabilities 11,293 5,647 Stockholders’ equity 16,441 9,869 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 27,734 $ 15,516

Contacts

Investors

Kim Watkins



Intuit Inc.



650-944-3324



kim_watkins@intuit.com

Media

Kali Fry



Intuit Inc.



650-944-3036



kali_fry@intuit.com

Read full story here