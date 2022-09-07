Home Business Wire Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi to Present at Goldman Sachs Conference


MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, announced today that Sasan Goodarzi, chief executive officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs TMT Conference on September 13.

The fireside chat will begin at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time (1:00 p.m. Eastern time) and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit’s investor relations website at https://investors.intuit.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit. our products and services, and find us on social.

