Intruder Expands Enterprise Customer Growth by 81 Percent as Part of Record 2025 Momentum

Achieved annual recurring revenue growth of 81% for the enterprise customer segment, driven by the release of major improvements to attack surface monitoring and a 2.5X increase in expansion revenue.

Introduced Cloud Security Posture Management and the associated Cloud Plan , resulting in the addition of over 300 new customers, revealing an appetite to move away from platform native cloud security solutions.

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#attacksurfacemanagement--Intruder, a leader in exposure management, today announced significant momentum closing out 2025 as the company oversaw remarkable expansion in the midmarket and enterprise customer segments. Customers recognized the impact of new enterprise focused features, such as attack surface monitoring, attack surface discovery and cloud security.

The midmarket and enterprise customer segments outpaced all other customer segments, indicating clear market traction. Annual recurring revenue from enterprise plan customers grew 81%. This was driven by a 51% increase in new business and an approximately 250% increase in expansion revenue from customers expanding their usage of Intruder across their digital estates and new business units.

“Our 2025 momentum and growth reflects a market shift towards an intuitive and unified exposure management experience," said Chris Wallis, founder and CEO of Intruder. “Midmarket and small enterprise customers across industries are learning why software companies have loved Intruder for over a decade. Our intuitive user experience, noise reduction, always on monitoring and emerging threat scanning unified into one platform is a perfect answer for enterprises with rapidly scaling infrastructures but not the time and resources to stay on top of the resulting increased complexity and security risk.”

Enterprise security stacks have historically been characterised by a complex patchwork of point solutions that are individually reliable tools but have clear limitations when it comes to assessing the organizational security posture. Noise reduction and workflow simplification is increasingly important as the threat landscape continues to intensify and security resources remain flat. Intruder’s platform provides a full enterprise view, reducing complexity and helping security teams find and fix the risks most likely to be exploited.

Customer Growth

The ability to consolidate multiple existing point solutions into one platform has driven key new customer wins across a range of sectors, including insurance, pharmaceuticals, and grocery/food distribution. Key customer wins include a major multi-billion revenue Canadian food distribution company with 30,000 employees, a Japanese pharmaceutical company with $3.5Bn in revenue and 6,000 employees, an established American life insurance company and a major global automobile manufacturer rolling out Intruder across business units to centralize security visibility.

Product Innovation

Intruder delivered a steady cadence of new product breakthroughs in 2025 by expanding the platform’s cloud security services, introducing an AI assistant and providing free, open source tooling. Intruder also announced new partnerships and integrations, demonstrating expanded capabilities for growing enterprise security needs.

Cloud Security Posture Management for Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure: Intruder launched Intruder Cloud Security, which runs daily checks for misconfigurations across cloud environments with the three largest cloud service providers.

Awards and Industry Recognition

Intruder earned several industry awards, recognizing product excellence and innovation:

CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award: Intruder was selected as winner of the “External Attack Surface Management Platform of the Year” award in the 9th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program.

Intruder was selected as winner of the “External Attack Surface Management Platform of the Year” award in the 9th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. Latio Cloud Security Innovator: Intruder was recognized as a Cloud Security Innovator in the 2025 Cloud Security Report by James Berthoty of Latio. Intruder was recognized as an ideal platform in the Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) category for hybrid cloud environments and midmarket organizations.

About Intruder

Intruder’s exposure management platform helps lean security teams stop breaches before they start by proactively discovering attack surface weaknesses. By unifying attack surface management, cloud security and continuous vulnerability management in one intuitive platform, Intruder makes it easy to stay secure by cutting through the noise and complexity. Founded in 2015 by Chris Wallis, a former ethical hacker turned corporate blue teamer, Intruder is now protecting over 3,000 companies worldwide. Learn more at https://intruder.io.

