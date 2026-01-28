Introducing the Klaviyo app in ChatGPT

@Klaviyo, tell me what campaigns had the best results last week?

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Klaviyo (NYSE: KVYO) today announced the launch of the Klaviyo app in ChatGPT, a new integration that gives marketers instant access to their Klaviyo data right inside ChatGPT.

This launch marks another milestone as Klaviyo accelerates its AI roadmap following its MCP Server and Marketing and Customer Agents introduced last year.

As the autonomous B2C CRM, Klaviyo has consistently pushed the industry forward with systems that turn raw data into adaptive, intelligent action. The Klaviyo app in ChatGPT continues that trajectory, bringing Klaviyo’s AI directly into the tools marketers use every day and creating a new channel for the future of connected, agentic commerce.

ChatGPT is one of the world’s most widely used AI environments and is fast becoming the place for marketers to ask questions, explore ideas, generate content and get quick answers. Now, with one click they can get clear, real-time insights right where their marketing work already happens. By simply tagging @Klaviyo in ChatGPT, marketers can ask:

Which campaigns performed best last week?

Why did revenue dip yesterday?

How should I improve my campaigns?

What’s driving unsubscribes this month?

Why it matters

Marketing moves fast – products launch, trends break, campaigns shift, and customer behavior can change in hours. Marketers are expected to keep up, but the internal work required to understand what’s driving those changes often slows them down. The Klaviyo app in ChatGPT removes that friction and allows marketers to get instant, conversational insights to act on, including:

How campaigns and flows are performing

Visibility into real Klaviyo data, returned as interactive cards and tables

Deep-dive analytics for any campaign or flow

Plain-language insights and recommended next steps

It’s all part of Klaviyo’s vision to put smart, accessible AI in the hands of every marketer, no complexity, no code, just faster decisions and better results.

Built for How Marketers Work

“When OpenAI introduced apps, it unlocked a new kind of software experience -- one where tools can live directly where people already think and work," said Andrew Bialecki, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Klaviyo. "For marketers, that means they can harness their data wherever their ideas happen. Our new app in ChatGPT is an important step in the direction of bringing decision making together with data and action. It's built for how marketers work in this new world and sets a foundation for even deeper capabilities, from campaign creation to real-time customer insights that don't require separate dashboards or interfaces."

What’s next

Today’s version of the Klaviyo app in ChatGPT centers on reporting but future iterations will expand the experience to support a broader range of marketing workflows.

For example, users could create, review or prepare campaigns directly within ChatGPT, drawing on past conversation for added context. In this scenario, a marketer might request ChatGPT to generate a seasonal promotion campaign and receive a recommended audience, sample copy and visual draft inside Klaviyo.

Marketers could also ask plain-language questions like “how are my starred segments performing?” and get deeper analysis such as segment trends, customer behavior shifts, and engagement insights all without switching tools.

For a world where insights and actions live in the same conversation, Klaviyo is becoming the intelligence layer powering a new era of connected, agentic commerce.

To learn more, read the Klaviyo blog: https://www.klaviyo.com/blog/connect-klaviyo-to-chatgpt

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo (NYSE: KVYO) is the B2C CRM. Powered by its built-in data platform and AI, Klaviyo combines marketing automation, analytics, and customer service into one unified solution, making it easy for businesses to know their customers and grow faster. Klaviyo (CLAY-vee-oh) helps over 183,000 brands like Mattel, Glossier, Daily Harvest, and Liquid Death deliver 1:1 experiences at scale, improve efficiency, and drive revenue.

