Introducing Hub App: The Ultimate Party Planner for Stress-Free Get-Togethers

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It’s time to say goodbye to the hassle of event planning and hello to the ultimate invitation management app – Hub App! Whether it’s a casual get-together, a birthday party, or any other celebration, this app makes invitation management a breeze.

With Hub App, you’ll have everything you need to plan your gathering with ease. Cast a vote for the best date and location, chat with guests, set reminders, and even gather input with polls.

Inviting guests has never been easier and you can even keep track of RSVPs with ease. Plus, with seamless integration with popular phone calendars, you will have all your events in one place.

“We’re excited to introduce Hub App and provide a simple and efficient solution for event planning,” said Saleh Alothaim, CEO & Co-Founder of Hub App. “With a user-friendly interface, custom invitations, and collaboration features, we are confident that Hub App will revolutionize the way people plan and organize hangouts for the better.”

Hundreds of thousands of people were invited with Hub App. So, what are you waiting for? Download Hub App today on the App Store or Google Play and start planning your next event with ease.

Keep up with all things Hub App by following us on social media at @thehubappag on Twitter and @thehubappusa on Instagram. For more information, email us at info@hubapp.net or visit https://www.hubapp.net

The Hub App AG, is a Switzerland Company, with 1 Million installs.

Saleh Alothaim

The Hub App AG

info@hubapp.net

