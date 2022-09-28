Introducing Amazon Kindle Scribe—the First Kindle for Reading and Writing

Newest Kindle features the world’s first 10.2-inch, 300-ppi, high-definition, front-lit display and pen—just $339

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today introduced Kindle Scribe—the next generation of Kindle that unites reading with writing. Kindle Scribe features the world’s first 10.2-inch, 300 pixels per inch (ppi), Paperwhite display, and an included pen that never needs charging. The premium, front-lit, and glare-free display feels like reading and writing on paper, with crisp text and ample space for larger fonts, images, charts, and documents. Designed for reading and notetaking in millions of books, adding notes to documents, journaling, and more, Kindle Scribe is available for preorder today from just $339 and will ship later this year. Learn more at www.amazon.com/kindlescribe.

“Kindle Scribe is the best Kindle we’ve ever built, creating a reading and writing experience that feels like real paper,” said Kevin Keith, vice president of Amazon Devices. “It’s inspired by the Kindle customers who have added billions of notes and highlights to books over the years, and it’s also ideal for reviewing and marking up documents, managing your to-do list, or doodling over a big idea. Plus, it offers all the Kindle benefits customers know and love—millions of books on demand, adjustable fonts, premium reading features, and weeks and weeks of battery life—with the benefit of a beautiful, large display.”

Premium Design

Just 5.8 mm thin, Kindle Scribe features the world’s first 10.2-inch, 300-ppi, glare-free display; an auto-adjusting front light; months of battery life; and a pen that never needs to be charged—making it an ideal, take-anywhere companion. The glare-free display has been engineered to replicate the feel and flow of pen on paper, creating a natural and comfortable experience. The large, high-resolution, Paperwhite display also provides ample room for reading and taking notes; enhances the beauty of images, illustrations, and graphics; and provides easy-to-adjust margins.

Kindle Scribe comes with a Basic or Premium pen option. Both pens deliver incredible precision, feel natural in your hand, and magnetically attach to the side of the device. They also support a variety of line widths, a highlighter tool, eraser tools, and an undo tool—all easily accessible in the on-display writing menu. The Premium Pen also includes a dedicated eraser on top and a customizable shortcut button, enabling the pen to function as an eraser or highlighter, or to open a new sticky note when the button is pressed.

Premium Experience

New digital sticky notes on Kindle Scribe allow you to easily add handwritten notes to millions of books—with notes and highlights automatically organized in one place to keep pages clutter-free. You can also journal or take notes using a variety of templates, including to-do lists for tracking tasks and lined paper for meeting notes. All notebooks are automatically saved and backed up to the cloud for free, and, coming in early 2023, they will also be accessible via the Kindle app.

With the Send-to-Kindle feature, you can import personal documents from your computer or phone to Kindle Scribe and write directly on PDF documents. You can also import and create handwritten sticky notes in Microsoft Word documents, web articles, and other document formats with adjustable font sizes and layout. From early 2023, you will be able to send documents to Kindle Scribe directly from within Microsoft Word.

World’s Best eBook Store

As with all Kindle e-readers, the new Kindle Scribe comes with instant access to the Kindle Store, which includes the following:

Massive selection: With an unmatched library of content, Kindle Stores worldwide offer over 13 million titles, including millions of nonfiction books.

With an unmatched library of content, Kindle Stores worldwide offer over 13 million titles, including millions of nonfiction books. Kindle Unlimited: Get access in the U.S. to an ever-growing selection of over 3 million eBooks, including over 1 million nonfiction titles, plus thousands of audiobooks, short reads, and up to three select magazine subscriptions. For a limited time, Kindle Scribe comes with a free, four-month Kindle Unlimited membership.

Get access in the U.S. to an ever-growing selection of over 3 million eBooks, including over 1 million nonfiction titles, plus thousands of audiobooks, short reads, and up to three select magazine subscriptions. For a limited time, Kindle Scribe comes with a free, four-month Kindle Unlimited membership. Free reading for Prime members: Prime members can also read from a rotating selection of thousands of titles found in the Kindle Store—at no additional cost to their Prime membership.

Prime members can also read from a rotating selection of thousands of titles found in the Kindle Store—at no additional cost to their Prime membership. Access to a robust and diverse set of voices: Millions of self-published writers around the world use Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) to build successful careers and to share their stories. Self-publishing through KDP gives authors more choices in deciding how to bring their books to millions of readers around the world.

Millions of self-published writers around the world use Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) to build successful careers and to share their stories. Self-publishing through KDP gives authors more choices in deciding how to bring their books to millions of readers around the world. Original Content: New and upcoming releases include something for every Kindle reader, including the first release from Mindy’s Book Studio: Sonali Dev’s The Vibrant Years; Danielle Prescod’s Token Black Girl: A Memoir; Jenny Lawson’s I Choose Darkness: A Holiday Essay; and Pietro La Greca Jr.’s Pesos: The Rise and Fall of a Border Family.

Reading for All

Like every Kindle available today, the new Kindle Scribe lets you personalize your experience by adjusting the font size, increasing the line spacing, or switching to dark mode. In addition, with the large display of Kindle Scribe, customers reading with larger font sizes will see more text per page, and they can increase the size of items like the text on the home screen as well as book icons with the “large mode” setting. Customers who read with assistive technology can use Amazon’s VoiceView screen reader to read English-language books on Kindle devices—including Kindle Scribe. Customers can also use operating system (OS)-level screen readers, such as TalkBack on Android or VoiceOver on iOS, to read with Kindle mobile apps. Kindle offers more than 12 million screen reader-supported books on Kindle devices and apps.

Climate Pledge Friendly

Kindle Scribe has the Climate Pledge Friendly badge—a distinction to help customers discover and shop for more sustainable products. Designed with 100% recycled aluminum and 48% post-consumer recycled plastics in the device, Kindle Scribe was built with sustainability in mind, and it comes in 100% recyclable device packaging in the U.S.

Pricing and Availability

Kindle Scribe will be available starting at $339. To learn more, visit www.amazon.com/KindleScribe. Available in Tungsten with options for 16 GB, 32 GB, or 64 GB of storage, Kindle Scribe comes with a battery-free Basic Pen or Premium Pen, which includes an eraser and customizable shortcut button. New leather, premium leather, and fabric covers, which can be folded to support Kindle Scribe at different reading angles, will be available in a variety of colors.

