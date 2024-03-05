Intrepid Expands Open Access Network in Colorado

BROOMFIELD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intrepid Fiber Networks is proud to announce the expansion of its open access fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) network to over 27,000 households and businesses in Westminster, Louisville, and Lafayette, Colorado, ensuring secure and reliable connectivity for the next generation. Intrepid’s strong partnerships with top-tier Internet Service Providers (ISPs) will continue to accelerate growth and maintain Intrepid’s commitment to delivering FTTP services of the highest quality.





Building on its success in Pueblo and Northglenn, Colorado, and the greater Minneapolis area, Intrepid Fiber is thrilled to bring symmetrical multi-gigabit Internet access to these municipalities. With construction currently underway, residents of Westminster, Louisville, and Lafayette can begin to enjoy best-in-class fiber services in 2024.

“Intrepid Fiber’s strategic investment in additional Colorado municipalities, backed by Brookfield Asset Management, represents a significant step in our nationwide fiber initiatives. Our open access network, built on a secure and dependable platform, creates enhanced opportunities for Internet Service Providers, fostering competitive pricing and delivering increased value to residents. This exciting next step in Intrepid’s Fiber’s mission to empower residents and businesses with next generation Internet marks another milestone for broadband expansion in Colorado,” said Jack Waters, CEO of Intrepid Fiber.

Over the next few weeks, residents of Westminster, Louisville, and Lafayette will be notified of any work by lawn signs and door hangers. Residents can also anticipate the following as Intrepid begins its construction:

Preliminary survey – Before construction, crews conduct thorough area surveys, mark utility locations, and communicate with residents through door-knocking and door hangers. Efficient Installation – During the installation phase, crews will prioritize community safety and minimize disruption while installing fiber along designated routes, using either existing utility poles or underground conduits. Meticulous Cleanup – Restoring landscaping to its former or improved state is essential during construction. Crews will provide watering instructions to nurture the new seed or sod.

If residents have questions or comments, they can contact Intrepid via phone, email, or its website.

About Intrepid Fiber

Founded in 2021, Intrepid Fiber was launched by Brookfield Asset Management, one of the world’s largest investment groups, as a pioneering Fiber-to-the-Home platform championing a Wholesale Open Access Model. Intrepid’s mission is to deliver world class fiber to communities throughout the United States and meet the broadband demands of the future.

To learn more, please visit intrepidfiber.com.

