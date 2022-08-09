Intrepid Automation Partners With Greater Than Tech, Collins Aerospace, and University of San Diego to Offer “Girl Meets Additive Manufacturing” Camp for High School Students

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intrepid Automation, provider of next-generation industrial manufacturing solutions, announced today a new partnership with Greater Than Tech (GTT), a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization focusing on immersing girls and underserved youth to STEM and business to offer a free 4-day summer camp at the University of San Diego.





The “Girl Meets Additive Manufacturing” program, open to San Diego high school students, will introduce participants to additive manufacturing methods, 3D print technology, and engineering basics for industrial manufacturing.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what the students present, and hoping to spark interest in manufacturing as a career,” says Maddi Stadtmueller, senior chemical applications engineer at Intrepid Automation.

“Near and dear to my heart is being intentional with opportunities to open doors to young women of color to STEM and entrepreneurship,” said Stan Kottke, vice president and general manager of Aerostructures for Collins Aerospace. “Collins Aerospace looks forward to continuing to create pathways such as this one to introduce and develop our future workforce.”

Girls will learn computer aided design basics, create and test 3D printed parts, and showcase their designs on August 19, the final day of camp. For more information on the program, please visit https://bit.ly/3PcnSwS

About Greater Than Tech

Greater Than Tech (GTT) is a 501c3 organization dedicated to helping create the next generation of innovative technology leaders by introducing girls and underserved students to immersive educational programs at the intersection of STEM and business. With an eye for innovative and creative ideas based in the world of possibility, GTT is committed to instilling the importance of self-efficacy, teamwork, and an entrepreneurial mindset in all its STEM programming. For more information, visit www.greaterthantech.org

About Intrepid Automation

Intrepid Automation develops technology solutions for sustainable manufacturing. We believe that 3D printing is a new way of making everything: patterns, tools, and molds as well as end-use parts. Our systems integrate our high-speed, patented modular DLP technology with materials optimized for additive manufacturing to produce end-use parts with less waste and a smaller carbon footprint. Intrepid is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.intrepidautomation.com.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Corp. business, is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Collins Aerospace has the extensive capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and broad expertise to solve customers’ toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com.

