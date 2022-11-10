Intrepid Automation Announces Continuation of Key Patents: Closed Loop Print Process Adjustment Based On Real Time Feedback and Multiple Image Projection Method for Additive Manufacturing

Intrepid’s patented technology enables a “closed loop” of contemporaneous feedback/print run optimization during builds.

SAN DIEGO–Intrepid Automation, a manufacturing technology company that develops custom, industrial-scale additive manufacturing systems for high volume production using 3D print technology and materials, announced this week that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted continuations of patent #11,465,340 for Closed Loop Print Process Adjustment based on Real Time Feedback, and patent #11,338,511 for Multiple Image Projection Method for Additive Manufacturing.





Patent #11,465,340 for Closed Loop Print Process Adjustment based on Real Time Feedback, is for the method/process that allows digital 3D hardware and software to use contemporaneous data from sensors monitoring various parameters to optimize the printing process in real time. This results in vastly improved print quality: higher structural integrity of builds, fidelity to desired surface finishes, and better accuracy from print to print and printer to printer, among other advantages.

Patent #11,338,511 for Multiple Image Projection Method for Additive Manufacturing, is the process by which an array of linked projectors projects a single image at once, enabling 3D digital hardware to produce builds up to 10x faster than legacy SLA technologies. Combined with Intrepid’s Closed loop technology, Multiple Image Projection allows for truly scalable high-volume production: prints are faster, more accurate, and more consistent. Hardware combining these technologies is also more easily maintained than legacy technology digital 3D hardware.

“These patents strengthen our intellectual property portfolio, but we are most excited about what these processes mean to our customers – best in class quality, scalability, and unparalleled speeds,” says Chris Tanner, VP of Research and Development at Intrepid Automation and key leader in developing both technologies. “It’s been amazing to see the creativity, dedication, and teamwork on a daily basis bringing these revolutionary technologies to life.”

The Intrepid patent portfolio consists of 11 issued patents and 4 pending applications in the US and internationally. The portfolio includes patents and applications utilizing automation, robotics, software, and artificial intelligence related to methods and processes for industrial-scale additive manufacturing. Intrepid’s portfolio of custom, proprietary tresins includes digital investment casting resins, dental resins, biocompatible materials, patent-pending printed foam and general purpose functional and elastomeric resins. Collectively, the Intrepid founding team holds 300+ patents.

About Intrepid:

Intrepid Automation creates custom, industrial-scale additive manufacturing systems for high volume production: 3D printers, software, materials, automation, and quality control. Our end-to-end systems integrate high-speed, patented modular DLP technology with materials optimized for additive manufacturing to produce end-use parts with less waste and a smaller carbon footprint. Intrepid is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit www.intrepidautomation.com or contact Merrin Muxlow, mmuxlow@intrepidautomation.com.

