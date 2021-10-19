Intrado, TSG Global and WMC Global Form Strategic Initiative

Telecom Leaders Pioneer Blockchain Identity Solution to Address Major Telecom Issues

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intrado, TSG Global and WMC Global have formed a strategic initiative to address key identity, privacy and security issues in enterprise communications using blockchain or distributed ledger technology (DLT).

The goal of the initiative is to enable enterprises to validate the information associated with their telephone numbers and prevent scammers and spammers from hacking their identity. The three telecom leaders will use the newly developed patented blockchain identity solution TNID (Telephone Number ID) to securely store, share and attest business information linked to a telephone number.

Enterprises and business process outsourcers can use TNID’s “source of truth” record to manage every one of their Toll-Free and local phone numbers, thus enabling them to more easily deliver trusted consensual communications to consumers who have opted in.

By standardizing the identity process, TNID’s private blockchain network will also dramatically reduce telecom fraud and robocalls, which was the main goal of the industry-wide STIR/SHAKEN initiative.

“We are excited to be one of a group of like-minded innovators dedicated to protecting sensitive customer data while enabling enterprises to deliver trusted communications,” said Noah Rafalko, CEO of TSG Global. “With the global reach of Intrado together with WMC Global’s monitoring and security, we are confident we can solve the issues that STIR/SHAKEN only begins to address.”

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable – turning Information to Insight. Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, visit www.intrado.com.

About TSG Global

TSG Global brings decades of experience in educating, designing, migrating and deploying the latest vetted communications technologies necessary for today’s successful enterprises. With a laser focus on clients’ needs, TSG Global unbundles the complex array of communications services and reassemble them in a portfolio that’s custom built for each and every client based on their unique needs. For more information, visit www.tsgglobal.com.

About WMC Global

A 15-year leader in mobile threat intelligence, WMC Global delivers innovative solutions that promote positive mobile customer experiences, safeguard the messaging ecosystem, and protect the consumer digital lifestyle. Notably, WMC Global provides expertise in text message monitoring and compliance, and offers RISQ Score, a due diligence solution that evaluates an entity’s risk profile based on historical organizational performance. Expanding beyond mobile and messaging to address all digital service sectors, WMC Global focuses on phishing and provides reporting, monitoring, mapping, and takedown of deceptive, fraudulent, and illegal global activity. To learn more about WMC Global, visit. www.wmcglobal.com.

Contacts

Maria Verven



TSG Global, Inc.



Maria.Verven@TSGGlobal.com

612-990-7328