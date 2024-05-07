Home Business Wire inTEST Reports $29.8 Million in Revenue for First Quarter 2024
inTEST Reports $29.8 Million in Revenue for First Quarter 2024

  • Sequentially first quarter revenue increased 7%, or $1.9 million, including $1.4 million in revenue from the Alfamation acquisition
  • Compared with the prior-year period, overall sales declined while the acquisition and growth from diversified markets, specifically industrial and defense/aerospace, helped to offset the weakness in semiconductor sales
  • Earnings per diluted share was $0.05 while adjusted earnings per diluted share1 was $0.10
  • Generated $2.1 million in cash from operations in the quarter; cash at March 31, 2024 was $27.3 million and reflects the $19 million in cash used for the Alfamation acquisition
  • Adjusting full year revenue expectation to $140 million to $150 million which represents 18% growth over 2023 at the mid-point of the range

MT. LAUREL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor (“semi”), today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Results include Alfamation S.p.A. (“acquisition” or “Alfamation”) from the date of acquisition which was March 12, 2024.


Nick Grant, President and CEO, commented, “Our first quarter results continue to reflect the tempered semiconductor market conditions we saw exiting 2023. While down year-over-year, sequentially sales were up although margins were impacted by the timing of the acquisition, the mix in sales, and higher professional fees. On the order front and outlook, we saw a sudden shift in order trends as a number of opportunities which we had expected late in the quarter were either delayed or reduced in size. It appears that capacity build in the semiconductor industry in conjunction with slower demand has stalled some customers’ investments in new capital projects, specifically in front-end semi. While our pipeline across all markets remains healthy, the rate of opportunity conversion to orders over the last few quarters has been slowing. Given the unexpected lower rate of orders in the quarter we are moderating our full year outlook.”

He added, “Nonetheless, we have a record backlog of $55.5 million that measurably benefited from the $22.8 million in backlog from Alfamation. This backlog provides us further confidence in our expectations for the acquisition. Importantly, we remain highly encouraged with our long-term outlook. We are continuing to build inTEST into a global leader of test and process technologies by introducing new products, innovating to create solutions for our customers’ toughest challenges and being application experts in the industries we serve. We expect key target markets to continue to benefit from ongoing macro tailwinds such as reshoring/near shoring, automation, electronification and digitization, productivity enhancements and rebuilding of domestic defense capabilities. Our acquisition pipeline also remains active. Although near term visibility is limited, we expect to continue to deliver growth in 2024 aided by the acquisition of Alfamation.”

_______________________

1 Adjusted earnings per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure. Further information can be found under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” See also the reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures that accompany this press release.

First Quarter 2024 Review (see revenue by market and by segments in accompanying tables)

 

Three Months Ended

($ in 000s)

 

 

Change

 

Change

3/31/2024

3/31/2023

$

%

12/31/2023

$

%

Revenue

$

29,824

 

$

31,919

 

$

(2,095

)

-6.6

%

$

27,884

 

$

1,940

 

7.0

%

Gross profit

$

13,076

 

$

15,052

 

$

(1,976

)

-13.1

%

$

12,449

 

$

627

 

5.0

%

Gross margin

 

43.8

%

 

47.2

%

 

 

 

44.6

%

Operating expenses (incl. intangible amort.)

$

12,584

 

$

11,534

 

$

1,050

 

9.1

%

$

11,340

 

$

1,244

 

11.0

%

Operating income

$

492

 

$

3,518

 

$

(3,026

)

-86.0

%

$

1,109

 

$

(617

)

-55.6

%

Operating margin

 

1.6

%

 

11.0

%

 

 

 

4.0

%

Net earnings

$

662

 

$

2,817

 

$

(2,155

)

-76.5

%

$

1,455

 

$

(793

)

-54.5

%

Net margin

 

2.2

%

 

8.8

%

 

 

 

5.2

%

 

 

Earnings per diluted share (“EPS”)

$

0.05

 

$

0.25

 

$

(0.20

)

-80.0

%

$

0.12

 

$

(0.07

)

-58.3

%

Adjusted net earnings (Non-GAAP)2

$

1,162

 

$

3,269

 

$

(2,107

)

-64.5

%

$

1,910

 

$

(748

)

-39.2

%

Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP)2

$

0.10

 

$

0.29

 

$

(0.19

)

-65.5

%

$

0.16

 

$

(0.06

)

-37.5

%

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)2

$

1,811

 

$

4,826

 

$

(3,015

)

-62.5

%

$

2,418

 

$

(607

)

-25.1

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP)2

 

6.1

%

 

15.1

%

 

 

 

8.7

%

Compared with the prior-year period, first quarter revenue was down $2.1 million and was impacted by $2.7 million lower sales to the semi market. This was partially offset by the $1.4 million contribution in revenue from the acquisition, primarily in automotive/EV, as well as an increase of $1.1 million to the industrial market, and a 14%, or $0.4 million, increase in sales to the defense/aerospace market. Sequentially, revenue increased by $1.9 million as a result of semi revenue growing 39%, defense/aerospace sales increasing 34% and the acquisition offsetting declines in auto/EV.

Gross margin was 43.8% in the first quarter, a 340-basis point contraction compared with the prior-year period primarily due to the timing of the acquisition, volume and product mix. Due to the stub period of ownership and timing of revenue and costs, the acquisition was dilutive to gross margin by 100 basis points. Operating expenses increased primarily because of $350,000 of incremental expenses gained from the acquisition, $650,000 of incremental corporate development expenses and approximately $200,000 in higher professional fees associated with reporting of 2023 financials and Sarbanes-Oxley Act compliance. These costs were somewhat offset by lower selling costs and expense management.

With the benefit of other income in the quarter of $0.4 million, net earnings were $0.7 million, or $0.05 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings (Non-GAAP) 2 were $1.2 million, or $0.10 adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) 2.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Review

Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) at the end of the first quarter of 2024 were $27.3 million, down from $45.3 million at the end of December 31, 2023 as a result of approximately $19 million in cash used for the acquisition. During the quarter, the Company generated $2.1 million in cash from operations. Capital expenditures were $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, similar to the prior-year period.

At quarter end, total debt was $20.4 million which includes approximately $9.4 million assumed with the acquisition. The Company repaid approximately $1 million in debt in the quarter. At March 31, 2024, the Company had $30 million available under its delayed draw term loan facility and no borrowings under the $10 million revolving credit facility. On May 2, 2024, the Company extended the maturity of its delayed draw term loan and revolving credit facility to May 2, 2031. In addition, the allowed window to draw on the term loan was extended to May 2, 2026.

_______________________

2 Adjusted net earnings, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Further information can be found under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” See also the reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures that accompany this press release

First Quarter 2024 Orders and Backlog (see orders by market in accompanying tables)

 

Three Months Ended

($ in 000s)

 

 

Change

 

Change

 

3/31/2024

3/31/2023

$

%

12/31/2023

$

%

Orders

$

22,799

$

30,824

$

(8,025

)

-26.0

%

$

27,523

$

(4,724

)

-17.2

%

Backlog (at quarter end)

$

55,481

$

45,705

$

9,776

 

21.4

%

$

40,130

$

15,351

 

38.3

%

First quarter orders of $22.8 million, including $1.8 million in orders related to the acquisition, declined 26% over the prior-year period. The decline reflects an $8.1 million, or 44%, decline in orders from the semi market. Life sciences and industrial markets declined $2.3 million combined due to the timing of orders received. Approximately $5 million in expected orders were delayed or reduced by customers at the end of the quarter.

Sequentially, orders declined 17.2%. Growth in demand in automotive/EV and back-end semi partially offset sequential declines in front-end semi, life sciences and other markets. The sequential decline in orders for the defense/aerospace and industrial markets were largely the result of tough comparators.

Backlog at March 31, 2024, was $55.5 million and included $22.8 million of backlog associated with the acquisition. Approximately 45% of the backlog is expected to ship beyond the second quarter of 2024.

Second Quarter and Full Year 2024 Outlook

Revenue for the second quarter of 2024 is expected to be in the range of $34 million to $36 million with gross margin in the range of approximately 44% to 45%.

Second quarter 2024 operating expenses, including amortization, are expected to run at approximately $14.5 million to $15 million, and reflect annual merit increases. Intangible asset amortization is expected to be approximately $1.5 million pre-tax, or approximately $1.2 million after tax. Interest expense is expected to be approximately $195,000 for the quarter.

Based on weighted average shares of 12.3 million, second quarter 2024 EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.00 to $0.06, while adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) (1) is expected to be in the range of $0.10 to $0.16.

For the full year of 2024, including first quarter results, the Company expectations are now as follows:

(As of May 6, 2024)

Current Guidance

Previous Guidance

Revenue

$140 million to $150 million

$145 million to $155 million

Gross margin

44% to 46%

45% to 46%

Operating expenses

$56 million to $58 million

$57 million to $59 million

Intangible asset amort expense

Approximately $5 million

Approximately $4.0 million

Intangible asset amort exp. After tax

Approximately $4.1 million

Approximately $3.5 million

Effective tax rate

17% to 19%

18% to 20%

Capital expenditures

1% to 2% of sales

1% to 2% of sales

The foregoing guidance is based on management’s current views with respect to operating and market conditions and customers’ forecasts. It also assumes macroeconomic conditions remain unchanged through the end of the year. Actual results may differ materially from what is provided here today as a result of, among other things, the factors described under “Forward-Looking Statements” below. Further information about non-GAAP measures can be found under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures that accompany this press release.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:45 p.m. ET. During the conference call, management will review the financial and operating results and discuss inTEST’s corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow. To listen to the live call, dial (201) 689-8263. In addition, the webcast and slide presentation may be found at intest.com/investor-relations.

A telephonic replay will be available from 9:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Monday, May 13, 2024. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13745674. The webcast replay can be accessed via the investor relations section of intest.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets including automotive/EV, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, and security, as well as both the front-end and back-end of the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical, and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST’s strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach, and market expansion. For more information, visit www.intest.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting practices in the United States (“GAAP”), we also disclose non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures consist of adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted share (adjusted EPS), adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin.

Definition of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company defines these non-GAAP measures as follows:

  • Adjusted net earnings is derived by adding acquired intangible amortization, adjusted for the related income tax expense (benefit), to net earnings.
  • Adjusted earnings per diluted share (adjusted EPS) is derived by dividing adjusted net earnings by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is derived by adding acquired intangible amortization, net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation, and stock-based compensation expense to net earnings.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin is derived by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue.

These results are provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share (adjusted EPS) are non-GAAP financial measures presented to provide investors with meaningful, supplemental information regarding our baseline performance before acquired intangible amortization charges as management believes this expense may not be indicative of our underlying operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures presented primarily as a measure of liquidity as they exclude non-cash charges for acquired intangible amortization, depreciation and stock-based compensation. In addition, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin also exclude the impact of interest income or expense and income tax expense or benefit, as management believes these expenses may not be indicative of our underlying operating performance.

Management’s Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are used by management to make operational decisions, to forecast future operational results, and for comparison with our business plan, historical operating results and the operating results of our peers. Reconciliations from net earnings and earnings per diluted share (EPS) to adjusted net earnings and adjusted earnings per diluted share (adjusted EPS) and from net earnings and net margin to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, are contained in the tables below.

Limitations of adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted share (adjusted EPS), adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin

Each of our non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools. They should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures of earnings or cash flows. Limitations may include the cash portion of interest expense, income tax (benefit) provision, charges related to intangible asset amortization and stock-based compensation expense. These items could significantly affect our financial results.

Management believes these Non-GAAP financial measures are important in evaluating our performance, results of operations, and financial position. We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement our GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business.

Adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted share (adjusted EPS), adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are not alternatives to net earnings, earnings per diluted share or margin as calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. As such, they should not be considered or relied upon as substitutes or alternatives for any such GAAP financial measure. We strongly urge you to review the reconciliations of adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted share (adjusted EPS), adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin along with our financial statements included elsewhere in this press release. We also strongly urge you not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. In addition, because adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted share (adjusted EPS), adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, the adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per diluted share (adjusted EPS), adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin measures as presented in this press release may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including estimated adjusted earnings per diluted share (estimated adjusted EPS). We have provided these non-GAAP measures for future guidance for the same reasons that were outlined above for historical non-GAAP measures.

We have reconciled non-GAAP forward-looking estimated adjusted EPS to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The reconciliation from estimated net earnings per diluted share (EPS) to estimated adjusted EPS is contained in the table below.

Key Performance Indicators

In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP measures, management uses orders and backlog as key performance metrics to analyze and measure the Company’s financial performance and results of operations. Management uses orders and backlog as measures of current and future business and financial performance, and these may not be comparable with measures provided by other companies. Orders represent written communications received from customers requesting the Company to provide products and/or services. Backlog is calculated based on firm purchase orders we receive for which revenue has not yet been recognized. Management believes tracking orders and backlog are useful as it often is a leading indicator of future performance. In accordance with industry practice, contracts may include provisions for cancellation, termination, or suspension at the discretion of the customer.

Given that each of orders and backlog are operational measures and that the Company’s methodology for calculating orders and backlog does not meet the definition of a non-GAAP measure, as that term is defined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a quantitative reconciliation for each is not required or provided.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements do not convey historical information but relate to predicted or potential future events and financial results, such as statements of the Company’s plans, strategies and intentions, or our future performance or goals, that are based upon management’s current expectations. These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believe,” “continuing,” “could,” “expects,” “guidance,” “may,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “potential,” “forecasts,” “targets,” “estimates,” or similar terminology. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, any mentioned in this press release as well as the Company’s ability to execute on its 5-Point Strategy, realize the potential benefits of acquisitions and successfully integrate any acquired operations, grow the Company’s presence in its key target and international markets, manage supply chain challenges, convert backlog to sales and to ship product in a timely manner; the success of the Company’s strategy to diversify its markets; the impact of inflation on the Company’s business and financial condition; indications of a change in the market cycles in the semi market or other markets served; changes in business conditions and general economic conditions both domestically and globally including rising interest rates and fluctuation in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in the demand for semiconductors; access to capital and the ability to borrow funds or raise capital to finance potential acquisitions or for working capital; changes in the rates and timing of capital expenditures by the Company’s customers; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to management and speaks to circumstances only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, except as required by law.

– FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW –

 

inTEST CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)
 

 

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

$

29,824

 

 

$

31,919

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

16,748

 

 

 

16,867

 

Gross profit

 

 

13,076

 

 

 

15,052

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling expense

 

 

4,590

 

 

 

4,455

 

Engineering and product development expense

 

 

1,982

 

 

 

1,904

 

General and administrative expense

 

 

6,012

 

 

 

5,175

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

12,584

 

 

 

11,534

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

 

492

 

 

 

3,518

 

Interest expense

 

 

(140

)

 

 

(182

)

Other income

 

 

435

 

 

 

58

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings before income tax expense

 

 

787

 

 

 

3,394

 

Income tax expense

 

 

125

 

 

 

577

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

 

$

662

 

 

$

2,817

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share – basic

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.26

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic

 

 

12,026,361

 

 

 

10,755,729

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share – diluted

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares and common share equivalents outstanding – diluted

 

 

12,158,297

 

 

 

11,088,664

 

inTEST CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)
 

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2024

 

2023

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

27,331

 

 

$

45,260

 

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $426 and $474, respectively

 

 

22,859

 

 

 

18,175

 

Inventories

 

 

31,331

 

 

 

20,089

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

3,868

 

 

 

2,254

 

Total current assets

 

 

85,389

 

 

 

85,778

 

Property and equipment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Machinery and equipment

 

 

8,639

 

 

 

7,118

 

Leasehold improvements

 

 

3,932

 

 

 

3,601

 

Gross property and equipment

 

 

12,571

 

 

 

10,719

 

Less: accumulated depreciation

 

 

(7,800

)

 

 

(7,529

)

Net property and equipment

 

 

4,771

 

 

 

3,190

 

Right-of-use assets, net

 

 

6,270

 

 

 

4,987

 

Goodwill

 

 

33,278

 

 

 

21,728

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

28,819

 

 

 

16,596

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

 

 

 

1,437

 

Restricted certificates of deposit

 

 

100

 

 

 

100

 

Other assets

 

 

900

 

 

 

1,013

 

Total assets

 

$

159,527

 

 

$

134,829

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current portion of Term Note and other long-term debt

 

$

9,629

 

 

$

4,100

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

 

2,017

 

 

 

1,923

 

Accounts payable

 

 

11,395

 

 

 

5,521

 

Accrued wages and benefits

 

 

6,482

 

 

 

4,156

 

Accrued professional fees

 

 

883

 

 

 

1,228

 

Customer deposits and deferred revenue

 

 

5,596

 

 

 

3,797

 

Accrued sales commissions

 

 

1,116

 

 

 

1,055

 

Domestic and foreign income taxes payable

 

 

509

 

 

 

1,038

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

2,026

 

 

 

1,481

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

39,653

 

 

 

24,299

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

4,644

 

 

 

3,499

 

Term Note and other long-term debt, net of current portion

 

 

10,808

 

 

 

7,942

 

Contingent consideration

 

 

822

 

 

 

1,093

 

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

 

 

1,210

 

 

 

1,331

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

1,126

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

 

1,947

 

 

 

384

 

Total liabilities

 

 

60,210

 

 

 

38,548

 

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 12,566,024 and 12,241,925 shares issued, respectively

 

 

125

 

 

 

122

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

56,954

 

 

 

54,450

 

Retained earnings

 

 

42,858

 

 

 

42,196

 

Accumulated other comprehensive earnings

 

 

311

 

 

414

 

Treasury stock, at cost; 78,515 and 75,758 shares, respectively

 

 

(931

)

 

 

(901

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

99,317

 

 

 

96,281

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

159,527

 

 

$

134,829

 

Contacts

inTEST Corporation
Duncan Gilmour

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Tel: (856) 505-8999

Investors:
Deborah K. Pawlowski

Kei Advisors LLC

dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com
Tel: (716) 843-3908

