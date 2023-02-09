<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire inTEST Corporation to Participate in the Alliance Global Partners Tech Conference
Business Wire

inTEST Corporation to Participate in the Alliance Global Partners Tech Conference

di Business Wire

MT. LAUREL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor (“semi”), today announced that Nick Grant, President & CEO, and Duncan Gilmour, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for investor meetings at the Allied Global Partners Tech Conference on Thursday, February 16.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation is a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, and security, as well as both the front-end and back-end of the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Backed by decades of engineering expertise and a culture of operational excellence, inTEST solves difficult thermal, mechanical, and electronic challenges for customers worldwide while generating strong cash flow and profits. inTEST’s strategy leverages these strengths to grow organically and with acquisitions through the addition of innovative technologies, deeper and broader geographic reach, and market expansion. For more information, visit www.intest.com.

Contacts

inTEST Corporation

Duncan Gilmour

Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

Tel: (856) 505-8999

Investors:

Deborah K. Pawlowski

Kei Advisors LLC

dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com
Tel: (716) 843-3908

Articoli correlati

Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fourth quarter revenue totaled $274.7 million, representing an increase of 42% year-over-year; fiscal year 2022 revenue totaled $975.2 million,...
Continua a leggere

COPT Reports Full Year 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
EPS of $1.53 for Full Year; FFO per Share, as Adjusted for Comparability, of $2.36 Core Portfolio 93% Occupied and 95%...
Continua a leggere

The Chemours Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results, Provides Full Year 2023 Outlook

Business Wire Business Wire -
Delivered record annual results in TSS and APM driven by strong secular tailwinds WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CC--The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE:...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire