inTEST Corporation Adds Cloud Monitoring to Biomedical Freezers and Secures New Distribution Agreement

MT. LAUREL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in key target markets which include automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor, announced that its Environmental Technologies Division has partnered with Traceable, an Antylia Scientific Company (“Antylia Scientific”), whereas inTEST’s Ultra-Low Temperature (ULT) biomedical freezers, under a cobranded North Sciences – Traceable brand, will be equipped with Antylia Scientific’s TraceableLIVE®, a cloud-based service that securely monitors critical temperature environments via smartphones, tablets, PCs or other devices. Antylia Scientific will also distribute and market the integrated biomedical freezers worldwide.

Greg Martel, VP and General Manager of inTEST Environmental Technologies, commented, “ Given the unique importance of our customers’ samples, we understand the value of providing them peace of mind. Adding TraceableLIVE® to our freezer’s feature set will give end users a modern, cleverly designed, smart device interface for monitoring, control, and notification anywhere they go.”

The North Sciences ULT biomedical freezers are designed for -86°C cold storage of biomedical samples, vaccines, and research materials. In life science applications, maintaining critical temperatures is paramount for the integrity of the samples and the research that depends on them as compromised samples can lead do incalculable losses both in terms of dollars and research hours. North Sciences lab freezers are already equipped with TwinCore™ refrigeration technology that offers unmatched redundancy and reliability for the freezer’s mechanical performance.

“ inTEST was the perfect partner for us to deploy TraceableLIVE, given their long history of delivering highly reliable temperature control systems throughout the world,” noted Nate Kraft, VP and General Manager of Traceable. “ We are putting intuitive, easy-to-use, smart device capabilities right into the pockets of every researcher, scientist and doctor looking for the peace of mind that comes with knowing your samples, your research, and your work are safe.”

The Traceable data logger will be included locally as on-board hardware with the North Sciences freezers. The TraceableLIVE cloud-based control and monitoring will be available as a subscription-based service supported by Traceable.

