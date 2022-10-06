InterVenn Biosciences Co-Founder Carolyn Bertozzi Awarded Nobel Prize in Chemistry

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#biology–InterVenn Biosciences, a clinical technology company leveraging glycoproteomics to transform the future of healthcare, today announced that its co-founder Carolyn Bertozzi, Ph.D., has been awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in chemistry.

“Dr. Carolyn Bertozzi’s receipt of the Nobel Prize underscores the significant contributions she has made in shaping the future of disease screening, clinical decision-making and therapeutics,” said Aldo Carrascoso, Co-Founder and CEO of InterVenn Biosciences. “The recognition of her world-class innovations shows the power at the intersection between chemistry and biology which InterVenn has tapped into with our technological advancements for commercial use. We have leveraged Dr. Bertozzi’s breakthroughs to answer the fundamental questions about sugar proteins, and the Nobel Prize that she received today is validation of her important work.”

Dr. Bertozzi is the Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences, and a professor of chemistry at Stanford University. With a broad, multidisciplinary perspective, she has applied her groundbreaking work in biorthogonal chemistry, a field that she is recognized as founding, to address significant questions about the role of sugars in biology, which is leading to advancements to improve patient outcomes.

She co-founded InterVenn Biosciences four years ago, along with UC Davis Distinguished professor Carlito Lebrilla, Ph.D., and AI/ML visionary Aldo Carrascoso, to commercialize the application of her work to analyze glycans as a means to detect diseases, especially cancer, at earlier stages when the rates of success of intervention are exponentially higher. The multi-faceted nature of her work has been instrumental to changing the way biomedical science can be approached.

Her work in chemistry intersected with biology to create the foundation for subsequent advancements, including the application of new techniques to access the untapped, rich layer of biology called the glycoproteome, which is, in simple terms, the entire set of sugars on proteins. Because of the essential roles glycoproteins play in physiological functions, the glycoproteome has the potential to be highly significant for real-time clinical decision-making. As a Nobel Laureate in chemistry, she is making a profound impact on biology as well.

InterVenn now has two Nobel Laureates on its board of advisors. In addition to Dr. Bertozzi who is co-founder and an advisor, InterVenn also has Dr. James Allison, Regental Professor, MD Anderson, Nobel Laureate as one of its key advisors.

About InterVenn Biosciences

InterVenn is a clinical technology company unlocking the value of glycoproteomics for the development of transformational healthcare solutions. The glycoproteome is a source of life-critical information about human biology that has the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes, but it has remained inaccessible due to its vast complexity. InterVenn is pioneering a new AI-powered platform to decode and unlock the potential of the glycoproteome at clinically meaningful scale for the first time in history. To optimize this entirely new dimension of biology, the company has developed a platform capable of producing a robust pipeline of powerful clinical applications, ranging from early disease screening to diagnostics and potentially therapeutics. InterVenn will contribute to making the new era of personalized, predictive, and preventative care a reality. For more information about InterVenn, visit www.intervenn.com.

Contacts

Ramune Carothers



Vice President, Corporate Communications



InterVenn Biosciences



Media@venn.bio

Anthony Petrucci



Bioscribe



anthony@bioscribe.com

512-581-5442