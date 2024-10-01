Intertek Announces Launch of New Global Regulatory Compliance Service Intertek Access

Enables users to create a tailored overview of requirements to achieve global market access and regulatory compliance





CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, announces the launch of Intertek Access™, a global market access service that delivers electrical and electronic product manufacturers the most comprehensive expertise on global regulatory requirements.

Intertek Access is a robust compliance and regulatory information service that leverages Intertek’s unparalleled network of global expertise to offer clients an early understanding of regulatory requirements worldwide, from the concept stage through product development. This easy-to-use online tool streamlines diverse regulatory requirements into a single customized go-to-market process for multi-market access, providing up-to-date information on market requirements, certifications, regulatory authorities, and more, as well as offering customized compliance plans.

“Expanding into international markets is crucial for growth and long-term sustainability,” said Sunny Rai, President Electrical, Connected World and Transportation Technologies at Intertek. “However, entering new markets comes with its own set of challenges and additional complexities. Intertek Access aims to assist electrical product manufacturers with anticipating various market requirements to simplify the intricacies of global regulatory compliance.”

At the core of Intertek Access is an interactive map through which users can easily search for the relevant regulatory requirements by country, providing a clear picture of the standards and regulations. An Intertek expert then customizes a market testing requirements report, called an Access Passport, for the specific product category and then guides users through the step-by-step process of getting a product to market. This process covers the research and innovation stage to prototype, market launch and production, through to ongoing product compliance via standards and regulatory updates.

“Accessing new and non-traditional markets with increasingly connected products requires specific expertise in global market regulation to guide product development from concept to commercialization,” said Bruce McGill, Vice President Global Certification – Electrical at Intertek. “Intertek Access offers market-specific requirements for 65 countries, including for electrical safety testing, energy efficiency testing, EMC testing, and more, delivering the technical information manufacturers need at the point they need it most.”

With more than 300 accreditations, recognitions, and strategic partnerships around the world, Intertek offers Total Quality Assurance – including testing, certification, retailer requirements, and cybersecurity – to help brands and manufacturers manage the conformity processes across international boundaries.

Learn more about Intertek Access: https://access-el.intertek.com

