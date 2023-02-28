InterPrice Technologies Announces Three Senior Female Leaders to its Board of Directors

Company’s board now includes members of DRW VC, Bowery Capital and Nasdaq

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InterPrice, a corporate treasury capital markets funding platform, today announced that Dana Laidhold, Senior Vice President and Treasurer of Nasdaq, Inc., has joined its board of directors in an observer capacity. The company also named Kim Trautmann of DRW VC and Loren Straub of Bowery Capital to its primarily women-led board of directors. The announcement follows InterPrice’s completion of Series A funding, which was co-led by Nasdaq Ventures and DRW VC, in November 2022.

Laidhold brings more than 20 years’ experience designing, building, and scaling global corporate treasury teams to the InterPrice board. At Nasdaq, she leads the company’s Treasury & Tax team, overseeing how Nasdaq effectively manages financial risks and funding needs while successfully navigating corporate tax requirements.

Founded in 2020 by Olga Chin, InterPrice is committed to gender diversity and empowering women in finance. Post-Series A, InterPrice is strengthened by a female led board. While there is an increase of senior women in finance, they still only occupy 21.2 percent of board space in the financial industry.

“InterPrice has created a powerful platform that effectively streamlines the banking landscape and empowers treasury teams to make smarter, faster, and more accurate financing decisions,” said Dana Laidhold, Senior Vice President and Treasurer at Nasdaq. “I strongly believe in the company’s vision and their commitment to advancing gender parity in finance, and I look forward to working closely with such strategic and impactful individuals on the InterPrice board as they enter the next stage of their evolution.”

“I have been incredibly fortunate to have an enormous network of women who have lifted me up and provided guidance since the beginning of InterPrice. Anne Daley, my partner, as well as advisors and investors are among these women,” said Olga Chin, CEO and Founder of InterPrice. “Having Loren and Kim on our board representing two of our largest venture capital investors is tremendous. I am incredibly excited to have Dana join to bring her treasury expertise.”

According to CB Insights’ State of Fintech Global Recap 2022, InterPrice’s Series A raise was in the top 10 of capital markets tech raises in the fourth quarter of 2022. Over the next year InterPrice will continue to add to its board and make strategic hires to accommodate and support its growing client base.

About InterPrice

InterPrice Technologies is an unparalleled fintech platform that offers transparent financing solutions for corporate treasuries. Spearheaded by Olga Chin, InterPrice is the first-to-market, secure and user-friendly platform that transforms the way corporate issuers and financial institutions interact with data. InterPrice’s trailblazing technology streamlines bond, commercial paper, and loan pricing indications, automating time-consuming manual processes and unlocking actionable insights for corporate treasury teams. Since InterPrice’s commercial launch in 2020, the company has on-boarded multiple global banks and Fortune 500 corporate treasury teams, including HP Inc., McCormick & Company, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Learn more about InterPrice at interpricetech.com.

Contacts

Bryson Bargar



bryson@interpricetech.com