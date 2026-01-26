Interplay Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Hands-On, Secure IT Services

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PugetSoundMSP--Interplay, a Seattle-based managed IT services provider, today announced that it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type II audit, achieving certification for its controls related to security, availability, and confidentiality. A full SOC 2 Type II audit is exceptionally rare among managed service providers of any size and distinguishes Interplay in the Seattle market for its demonstrated commitment to the highest standards of security and accountability.

“For our clients, SOC 2 Type II isn’t just a badge - it’s proof,” said Brian Place, Founder and CEO of Interplay. “It confirms that the way we’ve always operated - hands-on, responsive, local, and never outsourced - meets the highest standards for protecting our clients’ systems and data.”

SOC 2 Type II certification is one of the most rigorous and comprehensive third-party validations of operational and security excellence in the industry. It is a widely recognized compliance framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and validated by independent auditors. Unlike a point-in-time assessment, SOC 2 Type II evaluates how effectively controls operate over an extended period, demonstrating that Interplay’s security practices are not only well-designed, but consistently executed in real-world conditions.

Why SOC 2 Type II Matters for Seattle Businesses and Nonprofits

As Seattle businesses and non-profit organizations face increasing cybersecurity threats and growing regulatory pressure, many are now required to ensure their vendors - particularly MSPs - meet formal compliance standards. Interplay’s SOC 2 Type II certification provides clients with:

Independent validation that security controls are operating effectively over time

Reduced vendor risk for regulated and security-conscious organizations

Faster due diligence and procurement cycles, especially for clients with compliance obligations of their own

Greater confidence that IT operations are resilient, monitored, and continuously improved

The audit assessed Interplay’s policies, systems, and day-to-day operations across areas such as access controls, monitoring, incident response, change management, and data protection.

A Certification That Reflects Interplay’s Superior Security

For Interplay, SOC 2 Type II is not a departure from business as usual - it’s a formal recognition of how the company has always delivered service.

Interplay’s model is built around local, in-house engineers, with no outsourced or offshored support, ensuring accountability, consistency, and deep familiarity with each client’s environment. This hands-on approach is a core differentiator in an industry increasingly reliant on third-party help desks and offshore staffing.

That same commitment shows up in client experience metrics:

97.4% client satisfaction on support tickets

5-star Google rating (30+ reviews)

Average response times measured in minutes, not hours (less than 10 minutes)

“Our clients trust us with critical systems that keep their systems running,” added Place. “SOC 2 Type II validates that trust - and demonstrates that our people, processes, and technology are aligned to protect it.”

About Interplay

Interplay is a managed IT services provider focused on delivering secure, reliable, and hands-on IT support for Seattle area businesses and nonprofits. Interplay partners closely with its clients to reduce risk, improve performance, and align IT strategy with goals without outsourcing offshoring support or sacrificing accountability.

Visit www.interplayit.com to learn more about Interplay. Additional details on Interplay’s security posture and SOC 2 Type II certification are available at trust.interplayit.com and security.interplayit.com.

