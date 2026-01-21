interos.ai 2026 Predictions Report Finds Supply Chains Are the Front Line of a New Era of Global Risk

Annual Predictions Report from interos.ai reveals how geopolitical conflict, AI infrastructure bottlenecks, rare earth constraints, U.S. currency alternatives, disappearing public data and Gen Z unrest, will define the next wave of supply chain disruption this year

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--interos.ai, the AI-powered supply chain risk intelligence company, today released its 2026 Predictions Report. interos.ai reveals how converging shocks, from tariff policies, escalating geopolitical tensions, AI data center constraints along with labor challenges, are not only disrupting global supply chains, but it is introducing a new economic battlefield.

Drawing on interos.ai’s knowledge graph of 250 million plus companies and 11 billion supplier relationships, the report identifies the Top 6 in 2026 major disruptions expected to shape the supply chain risk landscape.

Supply Chains will be Geopolitical Targets Data will be Weaponized and AI Sovereignty will Determine the Winner Rare Earth Minerals are Ammunition in the AI Arms Race Data Centers: The Great Wall of Risk The Shot Heard Round the World: Gen Z vs AI or Gen Z + AI The Debasement of the U.S. Dollar and the Rise of Alternative Currencies

“Supply chain risk is now a board-level imperative. Yet, most organizations remain overwhelmingly reactive at a time when being on your heels can cost you $60 million,” said Ted Krantz, CEO of interos.ai. “This is the new era of uncertainty. While cyber risk gets a lot of focus, many of the Fortune 5000 globally are not paying enough attention to the weaponization of global supply chains. We’re seeing this play out in real time, with geopolitical developments involving Ukraine, Venezuela, Iran, and potentially Taiwan. Make no mistake, this era of uncertainty is in fact global and companies that rely upon their data only and lack market data context, have little chance to react in time.”

About interos.ai

interos.ai is the standard for supply chain risk intelligence. Our Resilience platform, powered by the interos.ai knowledge graph, is run by both Fortune 1000 market leaders as well as trusted by major Federal departments. As the only AI-powered SaaS platform that comprehensively assesses risk across 6 domains (Cyber, Catastrophic, ESG, Regulatory, Geopolitical, and Finance) and leveraging the interos.ai derived “i-Score™”, assists both real-time and anticipatory opportunities to mitigate supply chain risks. For more information, visit www.interos.ai.

