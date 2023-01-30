<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Internet Records Historic $1 Trillion Consumer Milestone
Business Wire

Internet Records Historic $1 Trillion Consumer Milestone

di Business Wire

New analysis from Comscore reveals mobile’s share of total digital commerce accounts for almost 40% of all consumer online retail spend

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comscore, a leader in global media measurement, today announced that the internet recorded the largest year of digital commerce in its history in 2022, exceeding $1 trillion in online retail consumer spend for the first time in the U.S. This reflects a 21% increase in spend year-over-year (YoY).

That’s according to the company’s 2023 State of Digital Commerce Report, which analyzed online retail purchases across desktop and mobile devices. Comscore’s Digital Commerce Measurement includes all online retail spending except for travel.

In Q4, the biggest spending quarter of the year, dollars spent on mobile devices in the U.S. also grew at a higher rate than on desktop devices, 26% vs 14%, with mobile’s share of total digital commerce reaching nearly 40%.

“We’ve been measuring digital commerce trends for over two decades, including the addition of mobile in 2013. This has really given us a front row seat to digital commerce growth over the years, as well as the increased pace of adoption during the pandemic,” said Comscore’s Ian Essling, Senior Director of Survey Insights, Comscore.

“At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, digital commerce was at $705.4 billion. A year later, it hit $904.3 billion, and this year we’re over $1 trillion. That level of growth previously took four years to achieve. Consumers are clearly doubling down on what works best for them–seamless, convenient, online purchasing across many different verticals and product types.”

Comscore’s State of Digital Commerce report also reveals:

  • Online retail spending during the 2022 holiday season (Nov+Dec) broke $230 billion and grew by 20% YoY
  • Online grocery and apparel were the top spending categories, with $219 billion spent on ‘Grocery, Baby, Pet’ items, $175 billion on ‘Apparel and Accessories’ and $117 billion on ‘Computers and Peripherals’
  • The top growing digital commerce categories YoY were ‘Event Tickets’ (75%), ‘Digital Content’ (60%) and ‘Apparel and Accessories’ (37%)

To download the full report, visit: https://www.comscore.com/Insights/Presentations-and-Whitepapers/2023/State-of-Digital-Commerce

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multi screen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry’s emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Contacts

Bill Daddi

bill@daddibrand.com

Articoli correlati

Windstream Wholesale Announces Connection to Data Center in Orangeburg, NY

Business Wire Business Wire -
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windstream Wholesale, a leading provider of fast and flexible advanced optical solutions, today announced that it...
Continua a leggere

Caregility Announces Global Expansion, Will Showcase Enterprise Telehealth Solutions at Arab Health 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
The success of a tele-ICU proof of concept installation at The Ministry of Health’s Seha Virtual Hospital in Saudi...
Continua a leggere

F5 Announces General Availability of NGINXaaS for Azure

Business Wire Business Wire -
Developers can now achieve consistency in performance and security across their portfolio of on-prem and Azure cloud apps SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F5...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Windstream Wholesale Announces Connection to Data Center in Orangeburg, NY

Business Wire