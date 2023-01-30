Interior Logic Group Announces the Promotion of Jeff Trapp and Appointment of Matt Ritchie

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Interior Logic Group, Inc. (ILG), the largest national provider of interior design and finish solutions for the building industry, announced the promotion of Jeff Trapp to EVP, Chief Commercial Development Officer and Matt Ritchie joins ILG as Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Builder Services, effective January 26, 2023.

Jeff Trapp has spent more than 16 years in Sales & Marketing leadership positions. In his new role, Jeff will lead all Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) across the organization. “As many of you know, M&A has been a key value driver for our business historically. With the ascension of Jeff into this role, we now have an executive leader dedicated full-time to driving M&A across the organization,” said CEO, Brandt McKee.

Matt Ritchie joins us with over 17 years of progressive sales experience with the last 10 years in sales leadership roles. Most recently he was the VP of Sales Operations for Standard Bio Tools and held a number of critical positions at Moen Inc., from 2011 to 2020. Matt will have responsibility for all Builder Services sales performance, driving profitable growth with our customers, and supporting the broader leadership team in commercial, marketing, product and strategy. Matt will also be assuming responsibility for the current National Sales team and Design Studio leadership as part of his role. This is a vital position that will drive results, spur growth, and increase the overall scale of the ILG Builder Services segment.

“I have full confidence in these leaders and their ability to drive ILG’s long-term success,” said Brandt McKee, CEO for ILG. “Their talent and years of expertise will undoubtedly take ILG into the next phase of strategic growth while upholding our company’s values and commitment to providing world-class service to our customers.”

About ILG

Interior Logic Group (ILG) is a leading, data-driven and technology-enabled provider of interior design, supply chain and installation management solutions to several of the nation’s largest single-family homebuilders. The company delivers to homebuilders and prospective homeowners’ critical information and support during the journey of moving into a new home, and utilizes technology, data, design expertise and supplier relationships to help enable buyers to complete their home purchases. ILG operates across 37 states, providing its capabilities to help enable the completion of nearly 100,000 homes per year. Blackstone completed the acquisition of ILG in April 2021. For more information visit www.interiorlogicgroup.com

Contacts

ILG Media Contact



communications@interiorlogicgroup.com

(800) 959-8333