Intercontinental Exchange Reports September and Third Quarter 2022 Statistics

ATLANTA & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today reported September 2022 trading volume and related revenue statistics, which can be viewed on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.theice.com/ir-resources/supplemental-information in the Monthly Statistics Tracking spreadsheet.

“With investors facing an interest rate climate that societies have not experienced for a generation, and commodities continuing to respond to supply shocks caused by the ongoing war in Ukraine, ICE’s diverse and liquid futures markets continue to play an integral role in helping our customers to hedge and manage their exposure to current events,” said Ben Jackson, President at ICE.

September highlights include:

Total average daily volume (ADV) up 6% y/y

Total natural gas OI up 4% y/y North American natural gas OI up 12% y/y

Total Ags & Metals ADV up 14% y/y Sugar ADV up 12% y/y Cocoa ADV up 31% y/y; OI up 27% y/y Cotton ADV up 7% y/y; OI up 16% y/y

Total Financials ADV up 36% y/y; OI up 2% y/y Total Interest Rate ADV up 45% y/y; OI up 4% y/y Euribor ADV up 137% y/y; OI up 85% y/y Equity Indices ADV up 8% y/y MSCI ADV up 8% y/y FTSE ADV up 8% y/y

U.S. Cash Equities ADV up 6% y/y

Equity options ADV up 6% y/y

Third quarter highlights include:

Total ADV up 5% y/y

North American natural gas ADV up 3% y/y

Total Ags & Metals ADV up 4% y/y Sugar ADV up 4% y/y Cocoa ADV up 15% y/y Cotton ADV up 18% y/y

Total Financials ADV up 35% y/y Total Interest Rate ADV up 40% y/y Euribor ADV up 120% y/y including record futures ADV of 1.2 million contracts Equity Indices ADV up 12% y/y MSCI ADV up 17% y/y FTSE ADV up 7% y/y

U.S. Cash Equities ADV up 7% y/y

Note:

Total futures and options and total interest rate ADV and OI have been adjusted to reflect a common contract size between SONIA and legacy Sterling for comparison purposes.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

