Interactive Brokers Group to Present at UBS Financial Services Conference

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$IBKR #IBKR--Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR) announces that its Chief Financial Officer Paul Brody will speak at the UBS Financial Services Conference on Monday, February 9th at 1:50 p.m. ET.

Mr. Brody's presentation can be heard live via webcast on the Internet accessible from the company's website, www.interactivebrokers.com/ir-events. Participants should log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation. A replay will also be available on the company's website.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a member of the S&P 500. Its affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, foreign exchange, and forecast contracts around the clock on over 170 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation have enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron's, Investopedia, Stockbrokers.com, and many others.

