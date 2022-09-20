Intent HQ Launches AI-Guided Campaign Audience Builder – Audience AI – and Drives 51% Higher Marketing Uplift for Verizon

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intent HQ, the customer AI analytics platform company, launches Audience AI, the first AI-guided dynamic audience builder for telco marketers. Audience AI is designed to help telcos identify new hidden opportunities within their customer base and achieve significantly improved campaign performance. It uses machine learning to find target consumers based on behavioral similarity indicators without needing data scientists or business intelligence (BI) intervention.





Intent HQ believes telco marketers are missing out on many new revenue-generating opportunities because they cannot achieve the right level of relevance when it comes to audience selection. Due to a lack of appropriate tools, campaign building takes too long, and existing practices fail to identify the best audiences for each marketing message. These lead times and suboptimal audience selection lead to missed opportunities, greater opt-outs, and customer brand fatigue. Audience AI was designed to solve these problems.

Audience AI delivers outstanding revenue growth for Verizon Protect campaign.

Audience AI was used by the Verizon consumer marketing team to better target and expand the audiences for Verizon Protect, the company’s leading device insurance product. Protect is offered periodically during time-limited “open enrollment” campaigns and is targeted to customers who had not elected to add Protect at the time of their device purchase.

Audience AI achieved outstanding results for the campaign:

51% incremental take rate from the campaign compared to the existing audience selection model

$378k incremental revenue generated

Three key features of Audience AI

As a self-serve audience-building tool for increasing campaign relevancy and ROI, Audience AI offers the following essential features:

Simple. Audience AI has an easy-to-navigate user interface. Any member of the marketing team can feasibly turn around effective campaign audiences without the need for specialist support.

Responsive. Marketing users can query a range of predictive indicators in real-time to identify their target customers.

Audience building has been a complex and time-consuming job that relies upon human intuition supported by data analyst teams. Audience AI makes the process much easier, taking the guesswork out of audience development and saving campaign managers hours of time.

Safe. Audience AI bypasses the need for extensive legal approvals by utilizing the Intent HQ SafeSignal engine to deliver privacy-safe audience data.

How Audience AI works

Audience AI is a machine learning tool that uses behavioral and/or event-based inputs to create an audience ‘seed’. Intent HQ’s proprietary data science algorithms create a viable and relevant campaign audience at a statistically significant scale.

What the industry thinks about Audience AI

Patrick Fagan, Head of Behavioural Science at Kubik Intelligence says, “Audience AI is the only audience creation solution that harnesses the power of machine learning to analyze weblogs and other behavioral data. This allows telco marketers to build targets of behaviorally similar customers that would not otherwise be easily identifiable. Most importantly, it has full consumer privacy baked into the design.”

Andy Herz, Director, Value-Based Marketing at Verizon, says, “We wanted to see if we could take our audience targeting to the next level by leveraging behavioral insights developed with Intent HQ’s platform. Our goal is to create marketing that is so relevant to our customers that they view our messages as helpful suggestions as if we were a friend. Audience AI is helping us do that by giving our marketers fingertip access to human-level insights and making them truly actionable. The results have been exceeding expectations, sometimes by a very wide margin.”

About Intent HQ. Unlocking customer intent.

Intent HQ is an AI analytics platform company that enables service providers, such as telecommunication companies, to leverage previously untapped subscriber data to significantly improve marketing campaign lift and generate new revenue streams through data monetization. Unlocking customer intent, our proprietary privacy-safe platform uses advanced AI and machine learning to draw on detailed insights gathered from diverse behavioral data sets. This allows our clients to take marketing and customer experience to a new level of personalization while completely preserving privacy and compliance. Nominated as one of the fastest-growing companies on the FT 1000 ranking, Intent HQ is a global team of 100+ data scientists, digital marketers, CRM experts, and psychologists with operations in London, New York, Barcelona, and Lisbon. To learn more about Intent HQ and its range of products, go to www.intenthq.com.

