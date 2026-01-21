Intellinetics to Showcase AP Intelligence Program at 2026 NAHB International Builders’ Show

Data-Driven Program Delivers Executive-Level Insight and Measurable ROI to Customers

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider, today announced it will be showcasing its Accounts Payable (AP) Intelligence Program for homebuilders at the 2026 NAHB International Builders’ Show®. The event, sponsored by the National Association of Home Builders, takes place in Orlando, Florida from February 17 – 19 at the Orange County Convention Center. It is the world’s largest annual light construction trade show offering a premier platform for industry professionals to network, learn, and explore the latest homebuilding innovations.

The Intellinetics’ AP Intelligence Program performs a confidential, AI-augmented analysis of each customer’s historical AP transaction data to deliver executive-level business and operational insights tailored to their metrics. It quantifies inefficiencies, identifies risk, and forecasts the financial impact of implementing Intellinetics’ AP automation system. The result is a clear, customer-specific ROI and an onboarding path that minimizes change management, two of the biggest drivers of adoption.

The program was first introduced to homebuilders at Constellation HomeBuilder Systems’ Build Smarter 2025 User Conference in November 2025 and immediately generated strong, positive response with increased executive engagement.

“The AP Intelligence Program is a strategic development in our sales methodology to engage any market we approach. Launching in the homebuilder segment was a natural fit, given our established footprint and the market’s current demand for strategic cost reduction and risk mitigation,” James F. DeSocio, President & CEO of Intellinetics. “By leading with data driven analysis that provides clear, measurable results with the best onboarding path to achieve those results, we’ve created a scalable, repeatable go-to-market model that improves executive engagement upfront, accelerates decision-making, and positions our solution as a long-term strategic asset. This program reinforces our focus on durable SaaS growth, disciplined execution, and expanding our footprint within a highly attractive vertical.”

Matt Chretien, Chief Strategy Officer at Intellinetics, will be joining technology experts from Constellation HomeBuilder Systems in their booth #S7049. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the AP Intelligence Program and how Intellinetics is helping homebuilders modernize vendor invoice processing through data-driven insights and proven execution.

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX) is a SaaS and document conversion services provider delivering secure, scalable automation and document management solutions for regulated and resource-constrained organizations. The company helps customers work smarter by connecting information, processes, and people through secure, AI-powered technologies that transform complex data into clarity, transparency, and confident decision-making. Intellinetics is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For more information, visit www.intellinetics.com.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding the adoption of its software; customer returns on investment in our software solutions; increased sales and marketing efforts; market penetration; future revenues; growth of SaaS revenue; sales execution; and expanded market footprint; execution of our business plan, strategy, direction and focus; and other intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or strategies regarding future growth, financial results, and other future events are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions including inflationary pressures; the effect of tariff uncertainty on our customers; challenges with hiring and maintaining a stable workforce; reductions in governmental funding of public education; our ability to execute on our business plan and strategy including our transition to a SaaS-based company, customary risks attendant to acquisitions, trends in the products markets, variations in Intellinetics’ cash flow or adequacy of capital resources, market acceptance risks, the success of Intellinetics’ solutions providers, including human services, health care, and education, technical development risks, and other risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in its reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Intellinetics’ most recent annual report on Form 10-K as well as subsequently filed reports on Form 8-K. Intellinetics cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Intellinetics disclaims any obligation and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release. Expanded and historical information is made available to the public by Intellinetics on its website at www.intellinetics.com or at www.sec.gov.

Investor Contact:

Joe Spain, CFO

Intellinetics, Inc.

614.921.8170

investors@intellinetics.com