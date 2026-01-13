Intellinetics Expands Offering in K-12 Market

Intelligent Data Processing Solution has a Strong Launch

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX), a digital transformation solutions provider, today announced a successful launch of a solution which expands its footprint in the K-12 Education vertical market.

Powered by AI, the Intelligent Data Processing solution virtually eliminates all paper and manual steps in the scanning, capture, indexing, and filing of a school district’s AP Invoices and automates the approval process while improving transparency and audit capabilities. Administrative staff realize an immediate time savings following the extremely short implementation period, usually just a couple of weeks. The solution is an advanced capture tool that leverages the intellectual property of out Intellinetics’ content management and payables automation solutions, without the complexity of the general ledger coding, and is fully agnostic to any end point GL or ERP system.

Following effective new marketing and messaging, and leveraging strong partner channel relationships and customer testimonials, the pre-launch marketing campaign culminated in a webinar in October conducted in partnership with Software Unlimited, Inc. (SUI), a major software developer of fund accounting solutions tailored to meet the state specific reporting requirements for K-12 schools. The webinar was attended by 67 different school districts and drove sales of 24 orders in the weeks that followed, adding numerous opportunities to the pipeline.

“I’m extremely encouraged by this launch,” said James F. DeSocio, President & CEO of Intellinetics. “We have a solution that hits square in the center of a market pain point, and it is cost-effective and low-risk for customers to implement. The initial response following the webinar was so strong that we needed to assign other resources to address the interest it generated. This Intelligent Data Processing solution, and other similar solutions and enhancements, will have a clear, positive impact on our future.”

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSE American: INLX) is a SaaS and document conversion services provider delivering secure, scalable automation and document management solutions for regulated and resource-constrained organizations. The company helps customers work smarter by connecting information, processes, and people through secure, AI-powered technologies that transform complex data into clarity, transparency, and confident decision-making. Intellinetics is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For more information, visit www.intellinetics.com.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding expanded software solution offerings; increased sales and marketing efforts; future revenues; sales pipeline; sales penetration with strategic distribution and reseller partners; customer returns on investment in our software solutions; execution of our business plan, strategy, direction and focus; and other intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or strategies regarding future growth, financial results, and other future events are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions including inflationary pressures; the effect of tariff uncertainty on our customers; challenges with hiring and maintaining a stable workforce; reductions in governmental funding of public education; our ability to execute on our business plan and strategy including our transition to a SaaS-based company, customary risks attendant to acquisitions, trends in the products markets, variations in Intellinetics’ cash flow or adequacy of capital resources, market acceptance risks, the success of Intellinetics’ solutions providers, including human services, health care, and education, technical development risks, and other risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in its reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Intellinetics’ most recent annual report on Form 10-K as well as subsequently filed reports on Form 8-K. Intellinetics cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Intellinetics disclaims any obligation and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release. Expanded and historical information is made available to the public by Intellinetics on its website at www.intellinetics.com or at www.sec.gov.

