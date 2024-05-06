Intelligent Waves’ Phantom Cloud Obfuscation Platform Wins Top Honors at 2024 Global InfoSec Awards

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CEOs—Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading tech integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions, today announced that its ground-breaking cyber defense platform, Phantom, has been named the Market Leader in Cloud Obfuscation and Most Innovative Cloud Obfuscation solution in the Global InfoSec Awards 2024 Competition from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.





The Phantom Platform is a ground-breaking platform that addresses the critical gaps in secure communication within the DoD. Intelligent Waves presents a trio of robust solutions that together address the shortcomings of current communication systems and provide a comprehensive approach to maintaining mission integrity and individual security, even in the most challenging scenarios. From May 6th to the 9th, 2024, IW will showcase Phantom at SOF Week held at Booth 1313 of the Tampa Convention Center.

“Intelligent Waves’ Phantom Platform embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Intelligent Waves

Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise & innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, & platform mission support. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories, and awards on the information technology industry’s best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Contacts

Mr. Gal Borenstein



Company: Borenstein Group, Inc



Tel: 703-385-8178×70



Email: Gal@Borensteingroup.com