Intellicheck To Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 8, 2023
Intellicheck To Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 8, 2023

Conference Call at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dataprivacyIntellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry-leading identity company delivering on-demand digital and physical identity validation and AML/KYC solutions, intends to report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 on November 8, 2023 after the close of the U.S. stock markets.


The Company will hold an earnings conference call on November 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT to discuss operating results. To listen to the earnings conference call, please dial 877-407-8037. For callers outside the U.S., please dial 201-689-8037.

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after completion of the live event. To listen to the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 and use conference identification number 13734994. For callers outside the U.S., please dial 201-612-7415 and use conference identification number 13734994. The replay will be available beginning approximately three hours after the completion of the live event and will remain available until November 15, 2023.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is an identity company that delivers on-demand digital and physical identity validation solutions for KYC, AML, fraud, and age verification needs. Intellicheck validates identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce, and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement and government agencies across North America. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail point-of-sale scanner. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contacts

Media and Public Relations: Sharon Schultz (302) 539-3747

Investor Relations: Gar Jackson (949) 873-2789

