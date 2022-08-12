Intellicheck Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SaaS Revenues Grew 21% as compared to the same period in 2021

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN) (the “Company”), an industry-leading identity company delivering on-demand digital and physical identity validation solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Total revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 declined 16% to $4,008,000 compared to $4,797,000 in the same period of 2021. The decline can be attributed to the fact that in this quarter there were negligible non-core hardware sales compared to the prior year quarter which had an extraordinarily large, one-time hardware sale. Quarter-over-Quarter SaaS revenue grew 21% to a record $3,928,000 compared to $3,234,000 in the same period of 2021.

“ New use cases, including expanded digital applications, and the growth of our customer base continues to drive increased revenues and transaction volume. We are proud of our success in providing customers and partners with the leading-edge technology and frictionless customer experience that delivers solutions to the challenges of physical and digital identity validation with near perfect certainty. We remain focused on providing our clients with best-in-class adaptable technology solutions as we continue to expand our presence across market verticals,” said Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenues was 91% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 69% in the same period in 2021. The increase in gross profit percentage was driven by lower equipment revenues in the current period. Excluding equipment sales, gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 93% for both quarters ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022, which consist of selling, general and administrative expenses, marketing, and research and development expenses were $4,742,000 for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $4,165,000 for the same period of 2021. The increase in operating expenses was driven by higher personnel expenses, professional fees, and marketing expenses. Included within operating expenses for the second quarters of 2022 and 2021 were $446,000 and $749,000, respectively, of non-cash equity compensation expense.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was ($1,098,000) or ($0.06) per diluted share compared to a Net loss of ($836,000) or ($0.04) per diluted share for the same period in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before gains on debt forgiveness, other income, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and equity compensation expense) was ($583,000) for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to ($47,000) for the same period of 2021. A reconciliation table of adjusted EBITDA to net loss is provided in this release.

As of June 30, 2022, Cash totaled $12.0 million, and stockholders’ equity totaled $18.4 million.

The financial results reported today do not consider any adjustments that may be required in connection with the completion of the Company’s review process and should be considered preliminary until the Company files its Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

INTELLICHECK, INC. BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except share amounts) ASSETS June 30 December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,957 $ 13,651 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $13 and $3 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2,458 2,192 Other current assets 536 643 Total current assets 14,951 16,486 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 807 737 GOODWILL 8,102 8,102 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 325 378 OTHER ASSETS 9 8 Total assets $ 24,194 $ 25,711 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 420 $ 368 Accrued expenses 2,321 2,870 Equity awards liability 67 378 Liability for shares withheld 1,244 1,244 Deferred revenue, current portion 1,778 1,266 Total current liabilities 5,830 6,126 OTHER LIABILITIES: Deferred revenue, long-term portion 4 8 Total liabilities 5,834 6,134 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock – $.001 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 18,875,580 and 18,660,369 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 19 19 Additional paid-in capital 147,804 146,455 Accumulated deficit (129,463) (126,897) Total stockholders’ equity 18,360 19,577 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 24,194 $ 25,711

INTELLICHECK, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands except shares and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES $ 4,008 $ 4,797 $ 7,403 $ 7,660 COST OF REVENUES (364) (1,469) (680) (1,689) Gross profit 3,644 3,328 6,723 5,971 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 3,124 2,813 6,068 8,758 Research and development 1,618 1,352 3,221 2,689 Total operating expenses 4,742 4,165 9,289 11,447 Loss from operations (1,098) (837) (2,566) (5,476) OTHER INCOME Gain on forgiveness of unsecured promissory note – – – 10 Interest and other income – 1 – 5 Total other income – 1 – 15 Net loss $ (1,098) $ (836) $ (2,566) $ (5,461) PER SHARE INFORMATION Loss per common share – Basic/Diluted $ (0.06) $ (0.04) $ (0.14) $ (0.29) Weighted average common shares used in computing per share amounts – Basic/Diluted 18,812,418 18,615,775 18,736,736 18,548,342

INTELLICHECK, INC. STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (In thousands except number of shares) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, 2022 Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity BALANCE, March 31, 2022 18,674,980 $ 19 $ 147,284 $ (128,365) $ 18,938 Equity compensation – – 520 – 520 Issuance of shares for vested restricted stock grants 200,600 – – – – Net loss – – – (1,098) (1,098) BALANCE, June 30, 2022 18,875,580 $ 19 $ 147,804 $ (129,463) $ 18,360 Three months ended June 30, 2021 Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity BALANCE, March 31, 2021 18,593,757 $ 18 $ 144,302 $ (124,044) $ 20,276 Equity compensation – – 651 – 651 Exercise of stock options 25,000 1 46 – 47 Exercise of warrants 9,000 – 20 – 20 Issuance of shares for vested restricted stock grants 7,161 – – – – Net loss – – – (836) (836) BALANCE, June 30, 2021 18,634,918 $ 19 $ 145,019 $ (124,880) $ 20,158

INTELLICHECK, INC. STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (In thousands except number of shares) (Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2022 Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity BALANCE, December 31, 2021 18,660,369 $ 19 $ 146,455 $ (126,897) $ 19,577 Equity compensation – – 1,349 – 1,349 Issuance of shares for vested restricted stock grants 215,211 – – – – Net loss – – – (2,566) (2,566) BALANCE, June 30, 2022 18,875,580 $ 19 $ 147,804 $ (129,463) $ 18,360 Six months ended June 30, 2021 Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity BALANCE, December 31, 2020 18,410,458 $ 18 $ 141,612 $ (119,419) $ 22,211 Equity compensation – – 1,632 – 1,632 Exercise of stock options, net of cashless exercise of 58,122 shares and 92,634 shares withheld 206,545 1 1,755 – 1,756 Exercise of warrants 9,000 – 20 – 20 Issuance of shares for vested restricted stock grants 8,915 – – – – Net loss – – – (5,461) (5,461) BALANCE, June 30, 2021 18,634,918 $ 19 $ 145,019 $ (124,880) $ 20,158

INTELLICHECK, INC. STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (2,566) $ (5,461) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 139 84 Equity compensation 1,038 5,294 Change in provision for doubtful accounts 13 – Forgiveness of unsecured promissory note – (10) Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in accounts receivable (279) (1,287) Decrease (increase) in other current assets 107 (871) (Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses (497) 1,042 Increase in deferred revenue 507 134 Net cash used in operating activities (1,538) (1,075) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (156) (182) Net cash used in investing activities (156) (182) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Return of repayment on unsecured promissory note – 10 Net proceeds from issuance of common stock from exercise of stock options – 46 Proceeds from issuance of common stock from exercise of warrants – 20 Net cash provided by financing activities – 76 Net decrease in cash (1,694) (1,181) CASH, beginning of period 13,651 13,121 CASH, end of period $ 11,957 $ 11,940 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities: Reclassification of stock option awards $ – $ 1,411

Adjusted EBITDA

We use Adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial performance measurement. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting net loss for certain items such gains on debt forgiveness and other income and certain addbacks such as income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and equity compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA is provided to investors to supplement the results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our financial results with other companies that also use Adjusted EBITDA in their communications to investors. By excluding non-cash charges such as impairments of long-lived assets and goodwill, amortization, depreciation, and equity compensation, as well as non-operating charges for interest and income taxes, investors can evaluate our operations and can compare the results on a more consistent basis to the results of other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is one of the primary measures management uses to monitor and evaluate financial and operating results.

We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an important indicator of our operational strength and performance of our business and a useful measure of our historical operating trends. However, there are significant limitations to the use of Adjusted EBITDA since it excludes gains on debt forgiveness, other income, impairments of long-lived assets and goodwill, and equity compensation, all of which impact our profitability, as well as depreciation and amortization related to the use of long-term assets which benefit multiple periods. We believe that these limitations are compensated by providing Adjusted EBITDA only with GAAP net loss and clearly identifying the difference between the two measures. Consequently, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net loss presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA as defined by us may not be comparable with similarly named measures provided by other entities.

A reconciliation of GAAP net loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA follows:

(Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (1,098) $ (836) $ (2,566) $ (5,461) Reconciling items: Gain on forgiveness of unsecured promissory note – – – (10) Interest and other income – (1) – (5) Depreciation and amortization 69 41 139 84 Equity compensation including liability classified awards 446 749 1,038 5,294 Adjusted EBITDA $ (583) $ (47) $ (1,389) $ (98)

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is an identity company that delivers on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs. Intellicheck validates both digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce, and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement and government agencies across North America. Intellicheck can be used through a mobile device, a browser, or a retail point-of-scale scanner. For more information on Intellicheck, visit us on the web and follow us on follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release about Intellicheck’s future expectations, including: the advantages of our products, future demand for Intellicheck’s existing and future products, whether revenue and other financial metrics will improve in future periods, whether Intellicheck will be able to execute its turn-around plan or whether successful execution of the plan will result in increased revenues, whether sales of our products will continue at historic levels or increase, whether brand value and market awareness will grow, whether the Company can leverage existing partnerships or enter into new ones, whether there will be any impact on sales and revenues due to an epidemic, pandemic or other public health issue and all other statements in this release, other than historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). These statements, which express management’s current views concerning future events, trends, contingencies or results, appear at various places in this release and use words like “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “sense”, “strategy,” “target” and similar terms, and future or conditional tense verbs like “could,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “will” and “would” are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the PSLRA. This statement is included for the express purpose of availing Intellicheck, Inc. of the protections of the safe harbor provisions of the PSLRA. It is important to note that actual results and ultimate corporate actions could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements based on such factors as: market acceptance of our products and the presently anticipated growth in the commercial adoption of our products and services; our ability to successfully transition pilot programs into formal commercial scale programs; continued adoption of our SaaS product offerings; changing levels of demand for our current and future products; our ability to reduce or maintain expenses while increasing sales; our ability to successfully expand the sales of our products and services into new areas including health care and auto dealerships; customer results achieved using our products in both the short and long term; success of future research and development activities; uncertainties around the duration and severity of the COVID-19 outbreak including the continued emergence of variants to the COVID-19 strain such as the Omicron BA.5 strain and its ultimate impact on our business and results of operations; our ability to successfully market and sell our products, any delays or difficulties in our supply chain coupled with the typically long sales and implementation cycle for our products; our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights; changes in laws and regulations applicable to the our products; our continued ability to access government-provided data; the risks inherent in doing business with the government including audits and contract cancellations; liability resulting from any security breaches or product failure, together with other risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information.

