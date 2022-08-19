Intelli Smart Homes Makes the Prestigious Inc. 5000 2022 Ranking

Superior Revenue Growth Earns Coveted Recognition Among America’s Fastest-Growing Companies

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intelli Smart Homes, the leading smart home technology company, has been recognized as one of America’s fastest-growing companies on prestigious Inc. 5000 2022 rankings. The coveted award for Intelli Smart Homes is the result of the company’s impressive and continued revenue growth during the past three years.

The award recognizes Intelli Smart Home’s outstanding growth and success at a time when the U.S. economy was impacted by supply chain interruptions, labor shortages and Covid -19. Overcoming those challenges, Intelli Smart Homes has had one of its most successful years in business.

Intelli Smart Homes helps homeowners make the most of intelligent home technologies and improve quality of life by putting any home technology device and appliance that runs on electricity on an intelligent home network at the command of the homeowner, using voice, tablet, smartphone or remote control. More information is at www.intellismarthomes.com.

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Each of the companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have achieved consistent substantial successful revenue growth and demonstrated distinctive resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

The Inc. 5000 ranking is now a sought-after hallmark of entrepreneurial success that is often compared with the famous Fortune 500 list. The Inc. 5000 has become a distinguished editorial awards presentation, a celebration of innovation, and an effective public relations showcase.

About Intelli Smart Homes

