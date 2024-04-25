IntelePeer Receives 2024 CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year Award for Third Consecutive Year

IntelePeer’s SmartAgent Recognized for Exceptional Innovation

DANIA BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IntelePeer, a leading AI-powered communications automation platform provider, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named SmartAgent a 2024 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner.





Driven by generative AI, SmartAgent is an advanced communications automation and IVA (Intelligent Virtual Assistant) solution that automates customer interactions of varying complexities, ranging from simple to sophisticated. It uses AI-powered automation workflow to fully automate and self-serve customer interactions from voice to messaging and chat. Coupled with cutting-edge analytics and omnichannel orchestration, SmartAgent offers businesses a quick return on investment with increased revenue generation, all while enhancing the customer experience. One customer, a dental service organization, was looking to reduce the number of agents in its contact center by 50%. Harnessing SmartAgent, IntelePeer automated the company’s appointment management and Q&A capabilities, reducing its agent headcount while improving patient experience and seeing a return on investment of $1.15M.

“The Customer Magazine Product of the Year award is a testament to the revolutionary power of our SmartAgent solution,” said Frank Fawzi, CEO of IntelePeer. “Contact centers are notoriously difficult and expensive to staff. However, one SmartAgent can handle the workload at one fifth the cost of a live agent, delivering millions of dollars a year in labor cost savings alone. The solution transforms contact center productivity by automating routine tasks and handling increasingly more complex inquiries; reinvents the customer experience with personalized and conversational interactions; and leverages data to improve operations. The best part, SmartAgent is helping businesses reach up to 90% full customer interaction automation rates with self-service capabilities.”

The 2024 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes vendors that are advancing the call center, CRM and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.

“On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor IntelePeer with a 2024 Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Its SmartAgent solution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from IntelePeer in 2024 and beyond.”

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer simplifies communications automation through advanced AI-powered solutions, helping businesses and contact centers reduce costs, enrich the customer experience, and accelerate ROI. Its AI-driven Communications Automation Platform works seamlessly within existing business software and infrastructure, enabling brands to automate complex processes quickly and effortlessly. Built for business users, IntelePeer’s vendor-neutral platform leverages world-class generative AI and analytics, empowering businesses to proactively resolve potential pain points and maintain context across channels and throughout the orchestrated customer journey.

TMC’s CUSTOMER Magazine

TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry’s new, definitive source for news, product information, and strategies for communications that engage customers and potential customers. Each issue of CUSTOMER includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more. Please visit http://customer.tmcnet.com for more information.

