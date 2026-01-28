Intelas Launches TeamCHAMPS, Its New Mobile Application for HTM for Fast, Trackable Service Requests

New mobile experience is part of Intelas’ TechCONNECT mobile experience, connecting technicians, clinical staff, and hospital leaders on a single platform, helping accelerate issue resolution and improve real-time visibility across medical equipment service

MOORESVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelas, Compass Healthcare’s signature Healthcare Technology Management (HTM) brand, has launched TeamCHAMPS, a new mobile experience designed to simplify medical equipment service and strengthen day-to-day communication.

TeamCHAMPS connects hospital clinicians, administrators, and HTM technicians through a shared, real-time workflow that supports faster request submission, clearer status visibility, and more consistent coordination from request to resolution. This launch reinforces Intelas’ focus on unifying HTM through a connected technology ecosystem that replaces fragmented tools with one streamlined operational experience.

“HTM plays a critical role in the patient experience, and every minute of equipment downtime creates a ripple effect across a hospital,” said Jim Cheek, President of Intelas. “We developed TeamCHAMPS to bring clarity and confidence to the equipment lifecycle. By connecting the nurse at the bedside with the technician in the field on a single, intuitive platform, we are helping our partners minimize clinical disruption, improve asset performance, and empower care teams to focus on what they do best: patient care.”

TeamCHAMPS is designed to reduce equipment downtime and give time back to patient-facing caregivers. Instead of tracking down phone numbers or logging into desktop systems, clinical staff can use TeamCHAMPS to instantly report an issue by scanning an equipment barcode and describing the problem—eliminating manual entry and follow-up. The request is automatically routed to an Intelas technician, creating a work order complete with the device’s location, history, and AI-driven service guidance.

The application, which is part of Intelas’ broader TechCONNECT platform, uses AI to analyze the reported issue against historical data, manufacturer manuals, and previous resolutions for similar problems. This provides the responding technician with a recommended repair path and parts list before they even arrive, dramatically increasing the likelihood of a first-trip resolution.

“The future of HTM is about moving from a reactive, service-centric function to a proactive, data-driven discipline,” said Dan Miles, Vice President of Information Technology at Intelas. “TechCONNECT is more than a work order tool. It’s part of a connected ecosystem that enhances our technicians’ expertise with AI-powered insights and empowers clinical staff with real-time visibility. By unifying people, data, and processes, we are building a more resilient, transparent, and reliable healthcare environment.”

TechCONNECT connects the people requesting service with the teams delivering it, making it easier to submit requests, monitor status in real time, and support technicians with the right information at the point of service. The result is a smarter, more predictable service model where devices are restored to service faster, technicians work more efficiently, and care teams have a seamless experience.

The TeamCHAMPS app can be downloaded here: Apple / Google

